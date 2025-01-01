Organizations are struggling to deliver trusted data and analytics at the pace required by the business. As the scale and diversity of data increases, the traditional, centralized teams and solutions are unable to keep up. Additionally, ineffective and outdated data governance efforts result in a lack of confidence in enterprise data.

Thoughtworks introduced and pioneered the concept of Data Mesh to address some of these specific challenges. We help clients adopt Data Mesh to enable independent data product teams to deliver data and analytics rapidly and responsibly. Combining our data expertise with the power of AWS data & analytics services, we help you unleash the power of data mesh and realize value from your data initiatives faster, continuously, and ultimately shift to delivering outsized value through data ecosystems.



Unsure of where to start? Our Data Mesh on AWS offers can help you get started on your data mesh journey, no matter where you are in your data modernization journey.