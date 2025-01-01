The Thoughtworks difference - Win with Data

Data-driven everything is something we specialize in. And it’s just one way we deliver extraordinary impact. We’re passionate about building data-driven sustainable modern businesses and delivering business value at scale for enterprises.

Thoughtworks has pioneered many of today’s standard industry practices - agile software development, continuous delivery and microservices. When all software is getting more and more intelligent, being at the forefront of Data & AI development is natural for us.

Our approach to Data Mesh and data analytics advances the state of the art while drawing on lessons learned from modern distributed architectures and platform thinking to achieve success in data services.

We work closely with our clients to achieve their digital goals, no matter what stage of their transformation journey, adapting and iterating to best suit their business priorities.

Our Data & AI services include the full range of services: Data strategy, Data platforms, Intelligent Products, Decision science, Decision factory, Data Governance, Continuous Delivery for Machine Learning, and Data Mesh.