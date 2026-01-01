Banking & Payments Digital Leaders Network

Digital Leaders Network for Banking

From POCs to Enterprise Impact:

Scaling AI in Modern Banking

AI adoption in financial services is accelerating fast, and it’s already delivering real value across cost reduction, modernization, customer experience, and innovation. For today’s bank CIO and technology leaders, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to ensure initiatives scale beyond proof-of-concept and deliver sustained business impact.

Too many AI programs stall when they collide with legacy foundations: complex core banking systems, aging codebases, fragmented data, and delivery models built for a different era. These constraints absorb the majority of bank technology budgets and slow the journey from experimentation to production.