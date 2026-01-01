Banking & Payments Digital Leaders Network

Digital Leaders Network for Banking
From POCs to Enterprise Impact:
Scaling AI in Modern Banking
AI adoption in financial services is accelerating fast, and it’s already delivering real value across cost reduction, modernization, customer experience, and innovation. For today’s bank CIO and technology leaders, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI, but how to ensure initiatives scale beyond proof-of-concept and deliver sustained business impact.
Too many AI programs stall when they collide with legacy foundations: complex core banking systems, aging codebases, fragmented data, and delivery models built for a different era. These constraints absorb the majority of bank technology budgets and slow the journey from experimentation to production.
New York editionMarch 26th, 5:00 PM, Terrace Loft at Bryant Park Hotel, New York
Join Thoughtworks, AWS, and Thought Machine at the Bryan Park Hotel, alongside a select group of industry peers, for an intimate, curated afternoon exploring how banks are moving beyond POCs — modernizing cores, embedding AI at scale, and accelerating time to value across the front, middle, and back office.
This session focuses on pragmatic, experience-led approaches to scaling AI in banking. Drawing on Thoughtworks’ global work with mid-size and tier-one banks, we’ll explore how AI can be embedded as a continuous capability — not a one-off initiative — across core platforms, data foundations, and product delivery.
Key discussion points will include:
Introducing AI Works™, Thoughtworks’ agentic development platform
We are setting a new standard for building industrial-grade systems in the AI era.
