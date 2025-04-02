Our technology podcast plunges deep into the latest tech topics that have captured our imagination.
Join our panel of senior technologists to explore the most important trends in tech today. Get frontline insights into our work developing cutting-edge technology and hear more about how today’s tech megatrends will impact you.
Meet the team
The Thoughtworks Technology Podcast features a roster of regular co-hosts, plus a panel of guests from across the globe. Our regular hosts are:
Neal Ford
Director
Neal has published numerous books spanning a variety of subjects and technologies. Neal is also well known on the tech conference circuit, speaking at events across the globe.
Ken Mugrage
Head of Insights
Ken focuses on using technology to increase business effectiveness, as opposed to using the ‘latest cool thing’. He’s active in the DevOps movement and a frequent conference speaker.
Prem Chandrasekaran
Head of Technology, North America West and Canada
Prem specializes in the application of collaborative methods such as domain-driven design, extreme programming and continuous delivery to rapidly derive value and improve continuously.
Lilly Ryan
Head of InfoSec, Australia and New Zealand
Lilly helps Thoughtworkers to grow their security capabilities. Her main interest is in offensive security testing. She also works with Thoughtworks globally to develop security strategy, policies and education initiatives.
Alexey Boas
Chief Technology Officer, Latin America
Alexey has 15 years' experience as a developer, coach, team leader, IT manager and executive leader. As head of tech in Brazil he helps clients understand the impact tech can have for their business.
Former hosts
If you delve into our archive of episodes you'll hear the voices of former hosts. They include current Thoughtworks leaders and distinguished alumni.
Ashok Subramanian
Head of Technology, Europe
Ashok has experience across the entire software development life cycle, with a strong focus on Lean/Agile Methods to enable teams to achieve continuous delivery of quality software.
Birgitta Böckeler
AI-Assisted Software Delivery Lead
Birgitta is a software developer, architect and technical leader who is passionate about helping teams and organizations break down complexity, and find new perspectives to look at their systems.
Mike Mason
Chief AI Officer
Mike is responsible for the company’s strategic technology direction, building our technology organization and capability, and ensuring success of our client deliveries.
Zhamak Dehghani
Alumni
Zhamak specializes in distributed systems architecture and digital platform strategy and was a member of the team that creates our biannual Technology Radar.
Rebecca Parsons
Alumni
Rebecca has decades of experience in application development across numerous industries and has a passion for all kinds of programming languages.
Scott Shaw
Alumni
Scott splits his time between helping to run the Thoughtworks business and consulting to customers on the topics of architecture, tech strategy and technology leadership.