Our technology podcast plunges deep into the latest tech topics that have captured our imagination.

 

Join our panel of senior technologists to explore the most important trends in tech today. Get frontline insights into our work developing cutting-edge technology and hear more about how today’s tech megatrends will impact you.

 

Latest episode

Generative AI
We need to talk about vibe coding

Vibe coding has taken the software world by storm. But what happens when a meme collides with reality? Listen as we unpack the concept and discuss the implications and risks on the podcast.

Episode name
Published
We need to talk about vibe coding
April 02, 2025
Infrastructure as code in 2025
March 20, 2025
How fitness functions can help us govern and measure AI
March 06, 2025
Architecture as code
February 19, 2025
Decoding DeepSeek
February 06, 2025
AI testing, benchmarks and evals
January 23, 2025
Exploring the intersections of software architecture
January 09, 2025
Who should make software architecture decisions?
December 26, 2024
Generative AI's uncanny valley: Problem or opportunity?
December 12, 2024
Using generative AI for legacy modernization
November 28, 2024
Data contracts: What are they and why do they matter?
November 14, 2024
Themes from Technology Radar Vol.31
October 17, 2024
Build Your Own Radar: Using the Technology Radar as a governance tool
October 03, 2024
Exploring DuckDB: A relational database built for online analytical processing
September 19, 2024
Software service granularity: Getting it right
September 05, 2024
Measuring developer experience
August 22, 2024
How can AI support designers?
August 08, 2024
Sensible defaults: A way to think about our technology practices
July 25, 2024
Tracking technology stacks, practices and experiences across teams
July 11, 2024
Inside Bahmni: An open-source digital public good
June 27, 2024
How to assess your organization's security maturity
June 13, 2024
Continuous delivery vs. continuous deployment: What should be the default?
May 30, 2024
Themes from Technology Radar Vol.30
May 16, 2024
Building at the intersection of machine learning and software engineering
May 02, 2024
Refactoring with AI
April 18, 2024
How to measure your cloud carbon footprint
April 04, 2024
Technology through the Looking Glass: Preparing for 2024 and beyond
March 21, 2024
Diving head first into software architecture
March 07, 2024
Exploring the building blocks of distributed systems
February 22, 2024
Software-defined vehicles: The future of the automotive industry?
February 08, 2024
Beyond the DORA metrics: Measuring engineering excellence
January 25, 2024
Asynchronous collaboration: Getting it right
January 11, 2024
Looking back at key themes across technology in 2023
December 28, 2023
Leveraging generative AI at Bosch
December 14, 2023
Jugalbandi: Building with AI for social impact
November 30, 2023
AI-assisted coding: Experiences and perspectives
November 16, 2023
What's it like to maintain an award-winning open source tool?
November 02, 2023
Engineering platforms and golden paths: Building better developer experiences
October 19, 2023
Managing cost efficiency at scale-ups
October 03, 2023
Exploring SQL and ETL
September 21, 2023
Driving innovation in radio astronomy
September 07, 2023
XR with impact: Building experiences that drive business value
August 24, 2023
Leadership styles in technology teams
August 10, 2023
Making design matter in technology organizations
July 27, 2023
Generative AI and the future of knowledge work
July 13, 2023
Scaling mobile delivery
June 29, 2023
Making privacy a first-class citizen in data science
June 15, 2023
Multi-cloud: Exploring the challenges and opportunities
June 01, 2023
Scaling up at Etsy
May 18, 2023
TinyML: Bringing machine learning to the edge
May 04, 2023
The weaponization of complexity
April 20, 2023
How we put together the Technology Radar
April 06, 2023
Inside India's Drug Discovery Hackathon
March 23, 2023
Serverless in 2023
March 09, 2023
My Thoughtworks journey: Rebecca Parsons
February 23, 2023
How to tackle friction between product and engineering in scale-ups
February 09, 2023
6 key technology trends for 2023
January 26, 2023
Tackling system complexity with domain-driven design
January 12, 2023
Shifting left on accessibility
December 29, 2022
Data Mesh revisited
December 15, 2022
Low-code/no-code platforms: The 10% trap and the limits of abstractions
December 01, 2022
Welcome to the fediverse: Exploring Mastodon, ActivityPub and beyond [Special]
November 24, 2022
Rethinking software governance: Reflecting on the second edition of Building Evolutionary Architectures
November 17, 2022
Reckoning with the force of Conway's Law
November 03, 2022
Exploring the Basal Cost of software
October 20, 2022
Why full-stack testing matters
October 05, 2022
Acknowledging and addressing technical debt in startups and scale-ups
September 22, 2022
XR in practice: the engineering challenges of extending reality
September 08, 2022
Agent-based modelling for epidemiology: EpiRust and BharatSim
August 19, 2022
Mastering architectural metrics
August 12, 2022
Building a culture of innovation
July 28, 2022
Starting out with sensible default practices
July 14, 2022
Better testing through mutations
June 30, 2022
Patterns of legacy displacement — Part two
June 16, 2022
Patterns of legacy displacement — Part one
June 02, 2022
Mitigating cognitive bias when coding
May 19, 2022
Following an usual career path: from dev to CEO
May 05, 2022
Software engineering with Dave Farley
April 21, 2022
Tackling bottlenecks at scale-ups
April 07, 2022
Coding lessons from the pandemic
March 24, 2022
Is there ever a good time for a code freeze?
March 10, 2022
Navigating the perils of multicloud
February 25, 2022
Compliance as a product
February 10, 2022
The big five tech trends for 2022
January 27, 2022
Fluent Python revisited
January 13, 2022
Creating a developer platform for a networked-enabled organization
December 30, 2021
The art of Lean inceptions
December 16, 2021
The hard parts of data architecture
December 02, 2021
TDD for today
November 18, 2021
You can't buy integration
November 04, 2021
The rise of NoSQL
October 21, 2021
The hard parts of software architecture
October 07, 2021
Machine learning in the wild
September 24, 2021
Delivering innovation at scale
September 09, 2021
Jim Highsmith: a 54-year agile journey
August 26, 2021
Securing the software supply chain
August 12, 2021
Making retrospectives effective — and fun
July 22, 2021
Patterns of distributed systems
July 08, 2021
Refactoring databases — or evolutionary database design
June 24, 2021
Making developer effectiveness a reality
June 10, 2021
Team topologies and effective software delivery
May 20, 2021
How green is your cloud?
May 07, 2021
Green software engineering
April 22, 2021
Twenty years of agile
April 08, 2021
Talking with tech leads with Pat Kua
March 25, 2021
My Thoughtworks Journey: Patricia Mandarino
March 11, 2021
Exploring infrastructure as code
February 25, 2021
XR in the enterprise
February 11, 2021
Getting to grips with data visualization
January 21, 2021
Computational notebooks: the benefits and pitfalls
January 07, 2021
The architect elevator
December 24, 2020
The future of Clojure
December 10, 2020
The future of digital trust
November 27, 2020
Integration challenges in an ERP-heavy world — Pt 2
November 12, 2020
Democratizing programming
October 28, 2020
Integration challenges in an ERP-heavy world
October 16, 2020
Models of open sourcing software
October 01, 2020
Applying software engineering practices to data science
September 17, 2020
Using visualization tools to understand large polyglot code bases
September 03, 2020
Machine learning in astrophysics
August 20, 2020
Programming languages geek out
August 06, 2020
Observability does not equal monitoring
July 23, 2020
Working with 50% of code in the browser
July 09, 2020
Realising the full potential of CD
June 25, 2020
Testing the user journey
June 12, 2020
Continuous delivery in the wild
June 01, 2020
Lessons from a remote Tech Radar
May 13, 2020
The future of Python
April 30, 2020
A sensible approach to multi-cloud
April 17, 2020
Digital transformation: a tech perspective
April 02, 2020
IT delivery in unusual circumstances
March 20, 2020
Continuous delivery for today's enterprise
March 06, 2020
Fundamentals of Software Architecture
February 21, 2020
Cloud migration — part two
February 10, 2020
The price of reuse
January 24, 2020
Towards self-serve infrastructure
January 13, 2020
Martin Fowler: my Thoughtworks journey
December 27, 2019
Building an autonomous drone
December 13, 2019
Cloud migration is a journey not a destination
November 28, 2019
Getting to grips with functional programming
November 14, 2019
Compliance as code
November 01, 2019
Data meshes: a distributed domain-oriented data platform
October 18, 2019
Edge — a guide to value-driven digital transformation
October 04, 2019
Tech choices: CIO or CTO?
September 20, 2019
Microservices as complex adaptive systems
September 05, 2019
Supporting the Citizen Developer
August 22, 2019
Getting hands-on with RESTful web services
August 08, 2019
Zhong Tai: innovation in enterprise platforms from China
July 25, 2019
What’s so cool about micro frontends?
July 11, 2019
Unravelling the monoglot monopoly
June 27, 2019
Breaking down the barriers to innovation
June 13, 2019
Delivering strategic architectural transformation
May 30, 2019
Exploring programming languages via paradigms vs labels
May 16, 2019
Multicloud in a regulated environment
May 03, 2019
Can DevSecOps help secure the enterprise?
April 18, 2019
A11Y — Making web accessibility easier
April 04, 2019
Continuous delivery for modern architectures
March 21, 2019
Delivering developer value through platform thinking
March 07, 2019
Architectural governance: rethinking the Department of ‘No’
February 21, 2019
Serendipitous Events
February 08, 2019
Diving into serverless architecture
January 24, 2019
Seismic Shifts
January 10, 2019
Understanding bias in algorithmic systems
December 28, 2018
Microservices: The State of the Art
December 14, 2018
Evolving Interactions
November 29, 2018
The state of API design
November 15, 2018
How we build the Tech Radar
November 01, 2018
IoT Hardware
October 18, 2018
Continuous Intelligence
October 04, 2018
Distributed systems antipatterns
September 13, 2018
Agile Data Science
August 23, 2018
Meet the team

 

The Thoughtworks Technology Podcast features a roster of regular co-hosts, plus a panel of guests from across the globe. Our regular hosts are:

Neal Ford

Neal Ford

Director

 

Neal has published numerous books spanning a variety of subjects and technologies. Neal is also well known on the tech conference circuit, speaking at events across the globe.

Ken Mugrage, Thoughtworks

Ken Mugrage

Head of Insights

 

Ken focuses on using technology to increase business effectiveness, as opposed to using the ‘latest cool thing’. He’s active in the DevOps movement and a frequent conference speaker.

Prem Chandrasekaran

Prem Chandrasekaran

Head of Technology, North America West and Canada

 

Prem specializes in the application of collaborative methods such as domain-driven design, extreme programming and continuous delivery to rapidly derive value and improve continuously.

Lilly Ryan

Lilly Ryan

Head of InfoSec, Australia and New Zealand

 

Lilly helps Thoughtworkers to grow their security capabilities. Her main interest is in offensive security testing. She also works with Thoughtworks globally to develop security strategy, policies and education initiatives.

Alexey Boas

Alexey Boas

Chief Technology Officer, Latin America

 

Alexey has 15 years' experience as a developer, coach, team leader, IT manager and executive leader. As head of tech in Brazil he helps clients understand the impact tech can have for their business. 

Former hosts

 

If you delve into our archive of episodes you'll hear the voices of former hosts. They include current Thoughtworks leaders and distinguished alumni.

Ashok Subramanian

Ashok Subramanian

Head of Technology, Europe

 

Ashok has experience across the entire software development life cycle, with a strong focus on Lean/Agile Methods to enable teams to achieve continuous delivery of quality software. 

Birgitta Böckeler

Birgitta Böckeler

AI-Assisted Software Delivery Lead

 

Birgitta is a software developer, architect and technical leader who is passionate about helping teams and organizations break down complexity, and find new perspectives to look at their systems.

Mike Mason, Thoughtworks

Mike Mason

Chief AI Officer

 

Mike is responsible for the company’s strategic technology direction, building our technology organization and capability, and ensuring success of our client deliveries.

 

Zhamak Dehghani

Zhamak Dehghani

Alumni

 

Zhamak specializes in distributed systems architecture and digital platform strategy and was a member of the team that creates our biannual Technology Radar.

Rebecca Parsons

Rebecca Parsons

Alumni

 

Rebecca has decades of experience in application development across numerous industries and has a passion for all kinds of programming languages.

Scott Shaw

Scott Shaw

Alumni

 

Scott splits his time between helping to run the Thoughtworks business and consulting to customers on the topics of architecture, tech strategy and technology leadership.

