Nonetheless, Thoughtworks experts see the outlook for digital transformation changing in several key ways. First is an overall squeeze on capital expenditures as the cost of capital rises and business confidence is challenged.

“With the current economic climate there won’t be as much access to full-time headcount, and technology projects will have to show clear progress against financial indicators and customer outcomes,” says Tim Cochran, Technical Director, Thoughtworks. “CFOs and investors will require you to tighten your belt – and that doesn’t just apply to startups, even larger public companies will be under scrutiny. That means digital transformation may not be as easy to justify.”

At the same time, with so many businesses rethinking their strategies during the pandemic, investment in digital has transitioned from a wave into a full-blown flood, with enterprises forced to spend more and more just to keep up.

“Investments in enterprise software have increased dramatically as companies seek to do exponentially better than their competitors,” says Sagar Paul, Thoughtworks Director of Client Services and Strategy. “In turn, more people are needed to write custom software so that push has grown significantly, all while newer technologies are coming in. It used to be that the typical enterprise architecture was made up of 50-100 components; today it’s 1,000.”

What’s more, any effort to slash spending can quickly backfire, says Rachel Laycock, Global Managing Director of Enterprise Modernization, Platforms, and Cloud at Thoughtworks. “Cost cutting is a race to the bottom and that’s a really critical mindset to keep,” she explains. “When times are tough, of course, be smart and judicious about your operational efficiency and don’t spend money you don’t need to. But focusing entirely on cost-cutting is a very dangerous path, because your competitors may be continuing business and customer value-driven work which drives top line revenue even with limited funds.”

Rather than shedding resources, a better strategy is to ensure those the company does have are deployed and applied as effectively as possible. The key to that rests with minimizing wasted or misplaced technology investment, and fostering high-performing engineering teams.

“As business grows more digital-dependent, the ability to capture new opportunities and manage risks has shifted from the boardroom to engineering teams,” says Paul. “Engineering efficiency and effectiveness have therefore become even more critical.”

Unfortunately, businesses have to contend with a shortage of qualified developers that is only expected to worsen. In the Equinix survey, a lack of talent ranked behind only the speed of transformation as the biggest challenge impacting tech skills.