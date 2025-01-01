For more than a decade, XConf, organized by Thoughtworks, has been a conference created by and for technologists, focused on software development and its impact on the world. The event explores the ideas shaping the present and future of technology.
This year, the conference evolves into XConf Americas 2025, expanding its reach across the entire continent. The event will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 3, bringing together people passionate about technology around innovative topics and ideas. All talks will also be streamed online, with live translation into Portuguese, Spanish, and English.
Get ready for a day of learning and connection,where technologists share insights and strategies to strengthen their skills and lead the next big transformations in the industry.
More details about the agenda and keynotes coming soon!
Why join XConf Americas 2025
Get access to practical insights from some of the most respected technologists in the industry. You’ll walk away with ideas and tools you can apply right away to strengthen your technical craft.
Connect with Thoughtworks experts, clients, partners, and other people passionate about technology. Every conversation is a chance to grow your network and spark new opportunities.
Leave with fresh perspectives and the confidence to drive innovation within your team and organization.
Choose the format that works best for you
In-person at AMCHAM
Join us in São Paulo for an immersive experience featuring special activations and the unique opportunity to connect with Thoughtworks technologists, partners, and clients from across the region!
All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Talento Incluir, a pioneering organization in the productive inclusion of professionals with disabilities, creating real opportunities for a more inclusive and sustainable future for both people and businesses.
IN-PERSON TICKETS COMING SOON!
Virtual
Not in São Paulo? Watch XConf talks and join every session from anywhere. The virtual format lets you experience the event live, in Portuguese (with Libras interpreters), Spanish, and English.
Free online tickets only!
VIRTUAL TICKETS COMING SOON!
In-person information
The event will take place at AMCHAM São Paulo, located in the Chácara Santo Antônio district. The venue offers excellent accessibility and is conveniently close to major transportation options, including the CPTM Granja Julieta train station (Line 9–Emerald) and several bus routes.
If you prefer to drive, on-site parking is available for an additional daily fee, managed directly by AMCHAM.
To ensure accessibility for all participants, the venue provides wheelchair access, elevators, and Libras interpreters throughout the event, promoting an inclusive experience for everyone.
Address: R. da Paz, 1431 – Chácara Santo Antônio, São Paulo – SP, 04713-001
Sign up to be part of the event remotely!
Enjoy every session with live interpretation in Portuguese, Spanish, and English.