For more than a decade, XConf, organized by Thoughtworks, has been a conference created by and for technologists, focused on software development and its impact on the world. The event explores the ideas shaping the present and future of technology.

This year, the conference evolves into XConf Americas 2025, expanding its reach across the entire continent. The event will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, on December 3, bringing together people passionate about technology around innovative topics and ideas. All talks will also be streamed online, with live translation into Portuguese, Spanish, and English.

Get ready for a day of learning and connection,where technologists share insights and strategies to strengthen their skills and lead the next big transformations in the industry.

More details about the agenda and keynotes coming soon!