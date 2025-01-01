“Whatever you do, make sure that AI takes your business forward in some fashion – it may be something other than money – and be ready to prove it with numbers," says Syd. “The business goals are the foundation that form the ultimate sanity test for anything you do in a company.”



“When great delivery teams are not provided clear metrics to determine how their work aligns with the business strategy, it doesn't matter what they build; it’s not necessarily going to move them in the right direction,” agrees Friedland. “As organizations build something, they need to be able to measure whether it's resonating with clients and hitting business targets, and gathering real-time feedback on what’s missing.”

At the same time, a separate set of AI metrics can actually introduce bias depending on how they’re designed. “Whatever metrics organizations use to assess the success of their business will work the same magic with AI as well,” says Syd.

“It's the same as with digitalization,” he adds. “It might harm your business if you get misled by semi-artificial metrics to demonstrate how 'digital' or 'AI' you are now. The key questions should be: Are you doing better business? And do you have a realistic vision of how to scale the business when you experience success?”

Depending on the organization’s context, productivity and customer experience are often important considerations from the outset. But “internal capability measures – such as awareness of the potential of AI for teams, comfort exploring or adopting or deploying AI solutions – are leading indicators as well, to give organizations confidence that they're on track towards those lagging indicators of customer experience, productivity and revenue improvement,” says Colls.

For organizations agonizing over whether to take the leap or how to justify the necessary budgets, Thoughtworks experts urge them to see AI as an incremental investment in ongoing business change, instead of a standalone, tech-driven exercise – and as something that will evolve with the company.

“Treat AI like you’ve treated computers and software thus far,” says Syd. “It’s not a question of whether you use computers or software in your business, but how. While AI has the power to effect bigger change, the questions to ask are still similar – not whether to use it or not, but how.”

“Remember that right now we are looking at a slice in time,” says Colls. “Don't let current solutions dictate your thinking; they’ve not appeared overnight. AI is already pervasive. This period is a steeper step, catapulting AI forward in the user experience, but it is still one step on a long climb to ubiquitous AI. So any response should consider sustainably following the future trajectory as well as capitalizing on today's capabilities.”

Efforts to practice responsible AI and tighter regulations will drive “better ways to handle failures so that we can harvest the times it gets it right,” he explains. “Developments in the trustworthiness of complex models so people can gain confidence that they will perform as expected will enable a whole new realm of opportunities that organizations won’t pursue at the moment, because they don’t have that assurance of safety or predictability.”

The full business impact of AI will be “not so much explicitly dependent on AI itself, but rather how initiatives get leveraged and amplified by what AI can do,” Friedland notes. And it’s the potential to further extend connections between data, systems, the human and the technical that he sees poised to revolutionize business in the years ahead.

“If you effectively interconnect the strategy with the AI, the data, and the engineering that supports it, you're going to enable people to get value out of data and their daily experiences so they can come up with much better ideas than any individual on their own – and end up with much higher-performing systems,” he says.