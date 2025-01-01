Blog
Bringing generative AI to bear on legacy modernization in insurance
Modernization, now more than ever, is a business imperative. Rapidly changing market conditions, customer preferences, disruptive digital native competitors and new technologies are turning what were once enterprises’ competitive advantages into organizational drags.
The UK is one of the world’s largest asset management powerhouses, home to over 1,000 firms and with £10.9tn Assets Under Management (AUM) — more than the next two top European countries combined. But, while the UK asset management sector is exceptionally robust, it’s also facing unprecedented change and disruption.