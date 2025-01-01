Digital innovation insights

To gain competitive advantage in today’s market, innovation must be at the core of your business. Digital innovation involves mastering technology to enable improved business models, team efficiency, and enhanced customer experience, among others.
Find resources for companies to leverage the emerging technologies, frameworks and corporate capabilities to deploy innovative solutions.
Featured content
Client story
How creating Brazil’s first smart car kickstarted a new customer strategy
Volkswagen Brazil recognised the need for smarter, more advanced vehicles to keep pace with the market’s digital and technological transformation. To develop an innovative smart car for Brazilian customers, it was crucial to understand what they valued about their vehicle experience so Volkswagen could tailor technology solutions to meet those needs.
Read now