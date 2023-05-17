Digital banks: global opportunity ripe for the picking (part 1)

Digi banks are growing in popularity because they are favored by micro and small companies, the underbanked and unbanked customers like freelancers and gig economy employees for certain features including easy opening and operating of accounts, seamless payments, transfer and remittance solutions, and the alternative methods for creditworthiness assessments. The global digital banking market was estimated at $78.02 billion in 2022. It’s expected to reach $359.46 billion in 2026 growing at a 43.52 percent compounded annual growth rate.

Digital banks’ operating models and customer benefits

The two prominent operating models that digi banks adopt:

Owning a banking license

Not opting for a bank license and partnering with other banks to provide licensed services

Digi banks operate by:

Adopting new tech that is further enhanced by leveraging current UI trends. As their infrastructural requirement is only technology, digital banks can substantially reduce building costs. AI tech is a foundational pillar and customer data is analyzed by modernized platforms to make strategic decisions.

Acquiring a license that helps banks (like Revolut) provide full-fledged banking services online – checking accounts, prepaid services, debit or credit cards, currency exchanges, crypto, money transfer, retail, and savings accounts. Digital banks have a lean operating model which makes them cost-effective and they are able to offer competitive pricing to customers as against the traditional brick-and-mortar banks.

Digital banks make a profit and provide benefits to the customer by doing the following:

Lowering fees and costs

Including ancillary services payment, interests for deposits, credits and credit or debit card transactions

Seeking interchange fees when a customer purchases debit and credit cards and for overdue credit

Seeking interest on deposits and when accounts are opened

Ensuring ease of banking through seamless onboarding, offering a variety of products and tapping into the existing ecosystem for enhanced benefits

The road ahead for digital banks

Digital banking is a step in the right direction when it comes to financial inclusion and bundling banking services with other financial services. Examples include opening bank accounts for immigrants that do not require traditional documentation.

Digital banks have the potential to be disruptors and catalysts for traditional banks to invest in new-age technology and re-engineer age-old customer journeys.

However, as digital banks are gathering momentum their sustained profitability is a challenge. Against a backdrop of fierce competition and revenue stream reduction, banks have to more interactively engage with customers while differentiating themselves in an already crowded market. One of the most effective ways to do this is payment-linked rewards.

Additionally, to better leverage customer data opportunities, digi banks can work with a specialist payment-linked rewards provider to integrate the payment information and rewards program data with a digital loyalty commerce ecosystem - an opportunity to engage with consumers by leveraging data to deliver dynamic value.

Another challenge is that we are yet to see how efficiently digi banks can navigate regulation and compliance, data and cyber security, seamless API integration and expansion of products and services.

Harnessing the global digital banking market opportunity

Shared below is a structure for the digital bank of the future. We believe digi banks will need to adopt an AI-first mindset and build a holistic set of capabilities across four interconnected layers as shown below: