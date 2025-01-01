Aishwarya Mande Lending and Collections SME

I have worked with various banking clients across different geographies during which time I helped them with their digital transformation. Clients' journeys spanned a multitude of areas ranging from credit risk to lending and collections to fraud management and more.

I have been part of the technology consulting teams during mergers of PSU Banks. This opporunity helped me keep a close eye on how the lending and collections space has been evolving with the advent of new technologies. I take an avid interest in keeping tabs on current market trends of how data and AI are helping banks achieve better lending and collections practices.

