Motivating providers and meeting customer needs



Traditionally, incentives such as lower fees have been dangled before participants in the payment value chain to encourage them to share data. But enterprises are increasingly aware that data is a critical asset that can drive differentiation, especially as new, richer messaging standards take hold. That’s made incentives less enticing – unless they’re in the form of a common challenge, like fraud, that could impact the reputations and revenues of all participants in a payments network.

Rather than trying to combat fraud themselves, organizations generally rely on a central agency to help create a registry that can be referenced to identify suspect transactions. While the adoption of improved messaging standards such as ISO20022 has enhanced transparency, the rise of AI, and particularly agentic AI, models will do even more to drive win-wins for both participants and the collective ecosystem. Agents can enable participants to contribute to fighting fraud, or to leverage data to drive customer insights and differentiation, without necessarily needing to share data to a central repository. This promises to make the entire payment value chain both more efficient and more robust, and to create a better insight-driven experience for the customer.



To illustrate how, let’s focus on tackling fraud. The number of layers or organizations across which customer information is spread can be massive. The unchecked rise in fraudulent transactions shows that unless there is a universal way to link data across the organization and to cross-reference that data while approving a transaction, it’s all but impossible to eliminate fraud. Most fraudsters thrive by leveraging information silos, which can create customer data blind spots.