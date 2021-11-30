Building resiliency with chaos engineering

Chaos engineering or chaos testing is a Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) technique that simulates unexpected system failures to test a system's behavior and recovery plan. Based on what is learned from these tests, organizations design interventions and upgrades to strengthen their technology.



Why do we need chaos engineering?

Let’s look at an instance where one of our e-commerce customers sees their applications terminating one after another during a Black Friday sale. But, there is no CPU or memory spike. Ultimately, it turns out that writing logs in a file within the container led to running out of disk space.

In the microservices world, it is not uncommon for one slow service to drag the latency up for the whole chain of systems.

In fact, today’s world of microservice architecture and ecosystems has moved us from a single point of failure in monolith systems to multi-point failures in distributed systems. To create scalable, highly available and reliable systems we need newer methods of testing.

How does chaos engineering work?

Chaos engineering is like a vaccine. Vaccines are usually a mild form of the disease/virus injected into the blood so our body learns to fight against the actual disease. Chaos engineering puts the system and infrastructure under immense stress scenarios to prepare for better availability, stability and resilience.

The most common problems that every application suffers are CPU or memory spike, network latency, time change during daylight saving time, reduced disk spaces and application crashes. So, the first step would be to make the infrastructure resilient enough to overcome these disasters at the application level.