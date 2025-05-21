Hameet Gill: Thriving through transformation

From business analyst to talent strategy advisor

When Hameet joined Thoughtworks in 2010 as a business analyst, she couldn’t have imagined the evolution her career would take. Over the course of 15 years, her willingness to step into the unknown allowed her to move through roles such as project manager and general manager. Her boldest move came when she shifted to operations, a field she knew little about.



This shift gave her a deeper understanding of how organizations function. When the chance to work in talent acquisition strategy advisory (under the then DT&O Service Line) appeared, Hameet saw it as yet another opportunity to grow. Today, she thrives as a talent strategy and transformation advisor, crediting the trust and support of her colleagues and mentors. Reflecting on her evolution, Hameet says, “If the earlier Hameet was asked, ‘Can you do this?’ I might have hesitated. Today, I’d confidently say, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”

A helping hand



Hameet attributes her growth to the empowering support of the Thoughtworks community. She highlights her then performance partner Akshay Dhavle for creating a safe environment, former Thoughtworker Rohit Kalro for challenging her perspectives and the women’s circles led by her close colleague Chitra Sachdeva for helping her rediscover confidence.

Advice to grow by



“Every opportunity, no matter how small, can take you to unexpected places. Stay curious and don’t fear the unknown—that’s where the magic happens.”