At Thoughtworks, we celebrate the uniqueness in every perspective, background and experience. What unites us is our shared passion for discovery, innovation and creating new paths forward.
Our culture thrives on collaboration and pushes boundaries, enabling Thoughtworkers to achieve meaningful transformation—not just in their careers, but in who they are and how they show up in the world.
This blog highlights the journeys of three Thoughtworkers, each revealing a unique path shaped by resilience, self-discovery and the power of community. Their stories reflect the spirit of our growth philosophy—and we hope these encourage you to explore your own potential and find fulfillment in unexpected places.
Hameet Gill: Thriving through transformation
From business analyst to talent strategy advisor
When Hameet joined Thoughtworks in 2010 as a business analyst, she couldn’t have imagined the evolution her career would take. Over the course of 15 years, her willingness to step into the unknown allowed her to move through roles such as project manager and general manager. Her boldest move came when she shifted to operations, a field she knew little about.
This shift gave her a deeper understanding of how organizations function. When the chance to work in talent acquisition strategy advisory (under the then DT&O Service Line) appeared, Hameet saw it as yet another opportunity to grow. Today, she thrives as a talent strategy and transformation advisor, crediting the trust and support of her colleagues and mentors. Reflecting on her evolution, Hameet says, “If the earlier Hameet was asked, ‘Can you do this?’ I might have hesitated. Today, I’d confidently say, ‘We’ll figure it out.’”
A helping hand
Hameet attributes her growth to the empowering support of the Thoughtworks community. She highlights her then performance partner Akshay Dhavle for creating a safe environment, former Thoughtworker Rohit Kalro for challenging her perspectives and the women’s circles led by her close colleague Chitra Sachdeva for helping her rediscover confidence.
Advice to grow by
“Every opportunity, no matter how small, can take you to unexpected places. Stay curious and don’t fear the unknown—that’s where the magic happens.”
Valeria Zaldumbide: Mission-driven growth
From task-focused worker to technology missionary
Valeria joined Thoughtworks in 2022 as a consultant developer, ready to contribute her technical skills and tackle challenging projects. At first, she approached her role as a series of tasks to complete, focusing on delivering results efficiently. However, her journey at Thoughtworks quickly transformed her perspective. Surrounded by a culture of innovation and collaboration, Valeria discovered a deeper purpose in her work.
Today, she proudly defines herself as a ‘technology missionary driven by a passion for using technology to create meaningful impact. Her journey has been about more than solving problems—it’s been about building strong client partnerships and driving success through innovative solutions. She has mastered new technologies, contributed to research like Low-Code/No-Code tools and the Thoughtworks Technology Radar.
Support and inspiration
Valeria cites the historical figure Ada Lovelace as an inspiration for innovation and perseverance. She is equally inspired by her Thoughtworks colleagues who are mothers, particularly María José Morillo, who exemplify strength and resilience in balancing work, family and continuous learning.
Advice for future Thoughtworkers
“Be ready for incredible growth. It won’t always be easy, but it will be worth it.”
Jason La: Growing with purpose
From learner to impactful innovator
When Jason began his Thoughtworks career in 2023 as a consultant developer, his first priority was understanding the company’s culture. He quickly embraced agile practices and a feedback-driven environment, which became the foundation of his growth. He’s built strong connections, strengthened his skills and now actively drives meaningful contributions during decision-making and project execution.
He learned to communicate his ideas with clarity, build meaningful relationships and contribute to strategic decisions. Participation in projects allowed him to refine both his technical and interpersonal skills. Jason also began taking ownership of technical discussions, helping to drive value for clients while fostering a stronger sense of teamwork. Now, almost two years into his Thoughtworks journey, Jason sees himself not only as a developer but as an impactful innovator.
Guiding lights
Jason’s growth reflects the power of positive relationships and collective support. He credits his technical leader, Steve Lam, for mentorship that helped him stretch his capabilities and teammate Hanh Tran for his encouragement and support. At Thoughtworks, mutual inspiration and collaboration create an environment where individuals thrive together. Jason’s evolution demonstrates how a nurturing, feedback-driven culture fosters creativity and growth.
Words of wisdom
“Stay hungry, stay curious and welcome every learning moment.”
A culture designed for growth
At Thoughtworks, we don’t just accept change—we welcome it. Our culture of collaboration, open feedback and innovation creates an environment where learning and growth flourish.
Hameet’s fearless adaptability demonstrates how stepping into unfamiliar roles can lead to new perspectives and opportunities.
Valeria’s ability to evolve from a task-driven approach to a mission-driven outlook shows the power of combining technical growth with a passion for uplifting others.
And, Jason’s growth into a confident and valued contributor highlights the impact of mentorship and a feedback-driven culture.
Together, their journeys reflect the essence of what makes Thoughtworks a place where people thrive. Whether it’s mentoring others or tackling cutting-edge challenges, our community enables personal and professional development. We believe fulfillment comes from belonging, meaningful connections and the freedom to define your own path.
