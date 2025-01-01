Principles: rethinking diversity, fostering radical inclusivity

Striving to create an organization, and by extension an industry, that truly reflects the diverse societies we work in is a long-term priority of ours. This endeavor has increased in urgency amid signs the pandemic is unwinding some hard-fought gains. One recent survey (1) of female technologists found well over half felt COVID-19 had set gender roles back by decades.

Setting goals is an important way to remain on track, and to hold ourselves accountable. But genuine progress comes from weaving diversity, equity and inclusion into our everyday actions, business priorities and culture. We want everything we do to reinforce that this is a place where people are not just free but encouraged to be who they really are — and to bring their unique perspectives and curiosity to all the problems we’re trying to solve as an organization. This comes to life in everything from the way we approach interviews, to mentorship programs and pioneering initiatives led by our local offices that provide opportunity and advancement for underrepresented groups.