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Thoughtworks and AWS:

The agentic future of software, technology and media

From legacy complexity to high-velocity digital experience
AWS Back

Bridge the gap between accumulated technical debt and high-velocity digital experience

 

By combining Thoughtworks' AI-first engineering with the security and global scale of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we empower software, technology and media organisations to move beyond rigid architectures and build agentic systems that anticipate user needs — not just respond to them.

 

Trusted by leaders like PEXA, WorkflowMAX, Minden AI and Adevinta, our partnership transforms fragmented platforms into intelligent, scalable ecosystems that protect margins, accelerate product delivery and unlock new revenue at global scale.

Agentic AI: From passive platforms to autonomous ecosystems

 

While early AI investments focused on search and support, Thoughtworks and AWS are building the next generation of agentic solutions — systems that don't just surface data, they act on it. Built on Amazon Bedrock and our AWS Agentic AI Competency, we design and deliver intelligence that powers modern software and media at scale.

 

 

Agentic personalized commerce
 

Autonomous promotion engines that decide which offer to surface, at what margin, to which customer, in real-time.

 

Agentic loyalty and engagement
 

Moving beyond points and discounts to predictive experiences that anticipate churn and reward lifetime value autonomously.

 

 

Intelligent content orchestration

 

For media and gaming—architecting for active participation where fans influence the game, not just view it.

 

Proven outcomes at enterprise scale

 

Our partnership is built on execution, not just strategy. We bring the engineering discipline required to turn AWS capabilities into working systems:

 

PEXA — Scaling a digital property exchange to new markets

Thoughtworks helped PEXA scale its AWS-based digital property exchange platform to successfully launch in the UK market — bringing a proven Australian proptech model to a new geography without rebuilding from scratch.

 

WorkflowMAX — Turning cloud savings into product innovation

 

Thoughtworks helped WorkflowMAX stabilise their global platform and unlock the efficiency gains needed to reinvest in product development — converting cloud cost discipline into a competitive advantage rather than just an operational fix.

 

Adevinta — Revolutionising Spain's jobs marketplace

 

Thoughtworks helped Adevinta modernise the platform architecture powering Spain's leading jobs marketplace, accelerating product delivery and restoring engineering velocity. By decomposing a monolithic system into independent services, teams could ship features faster and improve the experience for recruiters and job seekers alike.

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3-day AI/works™ Discovery Workshop

Thinking together, building together

Our work with AWS goes beyond delivery, it's a shared commitment to shaping what AI-powered enterprises can become. From agentic AI frameworks to media reinvention, explore the research, reports, and conversations we're building together.