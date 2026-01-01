Bridge the gap between accumulated technical debt and high-velocity digital experience
By combining Thoughtworks' AI-first engineering with the security and global scale of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we empower software, technology and media organisations to move beyond rigid architectures and build agentic systems that anticipate user needs — not just respond to them.
Trusted by leaders like PEXA, WorkflowMAX, Minden AI and Adevinta, our partnership transforms fragmented platforms into intelligent, scalable ecosystems that protect margins, accelerate product delivery and unlock new revenue at global scale.
Agentic AI: From passive platforms to autonomous ecosystems
While early AI investments focused on search and support, Thoughtworks and AWS are building the next generation of agentic solutions — systems that don't just surface data, they act on it. Built on Amazon Bedrock and our AWS Agentic AI Competency, we design and deliver intelligence that powers modern software and media at scale.
Agentic personalized commerce
Autonomous promotion engines that decide which offer to surface, at what margin, to which customer, in real-time.
Agentic loyalty and engagement
Moving beyond points and discounts to predictive experiences that anticipate churn and reward lifetime value autonomously.
Intelligent content orchestration
For media and gaming—architecting for active participation where fans influence the game, not just view it.
Proven outcomes at enterprise scale
Our partnership is built on execution, not just strategy. We bring the engineering discipline required to turn AWS capabilities into working systems:
PEXA — Scaling a digital property exchange to new markets
Thoughtworks helped PEXA scale its AWS-based digital property exchange platform to successfully launch in the UK market — bringing a proven Australian proptech model to a new geography without rebuilding from scratch.
WorkflowMAX — Turning cloud savings into product innovation
Thoughtworks helped WorkflowMAX stabilise their global platform and unlock the efficiency gains needed to reinvest in product development — converting cloud cost discipline into a competitive advantage rather than just an operational fix.
Adevinta — Revolutionising Spain's jobs marketplace
Thoughtworks helped Adevinta modernise the platform architecture powering Spain's leading jobs marketplace, accelerating product delivery and restoring engineering velocity. By decomposing a monolithic system into independent services, teams could ship features faster and improve the experience for recruiters and job seekers alike.
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Thinking together, building together
Our work with AWS goes beyond delivery, it's a shared commitment to shaping what AI-powered enterprises can become. From agentic AI frameworks to media reinvention, explore the research, reports, and conversations we're building together.
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White paperThe agentic enterprise in 2026 featuring AWS: Building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact
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PodcastThree big questions in media and entertainment with AWS and Thoughtworks, 2025
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VideoAWS Security LIVE! 2026: When agents act. Guardrails for AI systems with real-world side effects
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ReportWIRED: The Agentic AI advantage. Fact, fiction and the future featuring AWS, 2025
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VideoAWS re:Invent 2025: Scaling Enterprise Value with Agentic AI featuring Thoughtworks