Bridge the gap between accumulated technical debt and high-velocity digital experience

By combining Thoughtworks' AI-first engineering with the security and global scale of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we empower software, technology and media organisations to move beyond rigid architectures and build agentic systems that anticipate user needs — not just respond to them.

Trusted by leaders like PEXA, WorkflowMAX, Minden AI and Adevinta, our partnership transforms fragmented platforms into intelligent, scalable ecosystems that protect margins, accelerate product delivery and unlock new revenue at global scale.