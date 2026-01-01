Building the engine for enterprise autonomy

By combining Thoughtworks’ advanced software engineering with the cloud excellence of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we build the intelligent core that automotive and manufacturing enterprises need to operate autonomously from factory floor to cloud.

Trusted by global leaders like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, our partnership accelerates the shift from reactive processes to predictive, automated operations—optimizing supply chains, leveraging IoT, and powering the next generation of connected vehicles and smart manufacturing.