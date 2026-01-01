Building the engine for enterprise autonomy
By combining Thoughtworks’ advanced software engineering with the cloud excellence of Amazon Web Services (AWS), we build the intelligent core that automotive and manufacturing enterprises need to operate autonomously from factory floor to cloud.
Trusted by global leaders like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, our partnership accelerates the shift from reactive processes to predictive, automated operations—optimizing supply chains, leveraging IoT, and powering the next generation of connected vehicles and smart manufacturing.
SDV PulseYour annual guide to the technologies and trends reshaping software-defined vehicles
In the software-defined vehicles (SDV) era, the software you build and the technology you leverage impacts everything from driver and passenger experiences to vehicle performance. SDV Pulse gives you a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, emerging technologies and best practices driving the evolution of software-defined vehicles.
Inside the software-defined vehicle revolution
Explore the future of automotive innovation in this on-demand webinar, featuring expert insights from AWS and Thoughtworks on the technologies driving the software-defined vehicle (SDV) revolution.
The session delivers an in-depth overview of the cutting-edge trends, mass-adoption practices, and emerging regulations that are reshaping how the automotive industry builds and scales intelligent mobility solutions.
What you’ll gain: Discover the foundational technologies enabling SDVs, learn how leading manufacturers are adapting their software development practices, and stay informed on the new standards accelerating the shift toward fully connected, software-defined ecosystems.
Building a scalable connected AI platform for BMW Group
Explore how BMW Group partnered with Thoughtworks to build the BMW connected AI platform, a scalable and cost-efficient ecosystem for AI-based vehicle services on AWS.
The solution utilized Kubernetes clusters and Kubeflow to orchestrate machine learning workflows, addressing multi-region data compliance while giving data scientists the ability to deploy AI infrastructure on demand.
The result: Delivered a working pilot in just four months and successfully launched proactive "smart maintenance" capabilities to improve the global customer experience.
Accelerating mainframe modernization with AI and AWS for a leading manufacturing company
Explore how a global industrial equipment and services leader partnered with Thoughtworks to safely retire a high-risk legacy mainframe and modernize its critical extended warranty platform.
The solution utilized a behavior-first approach combining AWS cloud-native architecture, PostgreSQL, and AI-driven automation tools to seamlessly transition complex batch workloads and databases without disrupting business operations.
The result: Accelerated the modernization timeline by 80%—delivering the project in just five months instead of the initially scoped 18 months—and successfully migrated hundreds of legacy assets to a scalable, future-ready infrastructure.
We are incredibly proud to share that Thoughtworks has been recognised as the AWS Global Partner of the Year for Data and Analytics. This win celebrates the teams delivering world-class data modernization, real AI readiness and meaningful outcomes for clients around the world.