Catch up on XConf Americas 2025

For more than a decade, XConf, organized by Thoughtworks, has been a conference created by and for technologists, with a focus on software development and its impact on the world. The event explores the ideas shaping the present and future of technology.
More information about the 2026 edition will be available soon.
In the meantime, we invite you to take a look back at highlights from last year's event.
What is XConf?
Get access to practical insights from some of the most respected technologists in the industry. You’ll walk away with ideas and tools you can apply right away to strengthen your technical craft.
Connect with Thoughtworks experts, clients, partners, and other people passionate about technology. Every conversation is a chance to grow your network and spark new opportunities.
Leave with fresh perspectives and the confidence to drive innovation within your team and organization.