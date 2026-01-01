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XConf Americas 2026

by technologists, for technologists

2026 Back

For more than a decade, XConf, organized by Thoughtworks, has been a conference created by and for technologists, with a focus on software development and its impact on the world. The event explores the ideas shaping the present and future of technology.

 

More information about the 2026 edition will be available soon.

 

In the meantime, we invite you to take a look back at highlights from last year's event.

What is XConf?

Hands-on learning

Get access to practical insights from some of the most respected technologists in the industry. You’ll walk away with ideas and tools you can apply right away to strengthen your technical craft.

Meaningful connections

Connect with Thoughtworks experts, clients, partners, and other people passionate about technology. Every conversation is a chance to grow your network and spark new opportunities.

Inspiration for what’s next

Leave with fresh perspectives and the confidence to drive innovation within your team and organization.

Catch up on XConf Americas 2025

Watch the recordings

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.