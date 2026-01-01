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June 17, 11am BST

The pilot trap

Moving from failed AI experiments to agentic operational advantage
Webinars Back

Escape the retail AI pilot trap

 

Most retail AI initiatives never make it past the proof-of-concept stage. They fall into the pilot trap, consuming significant resources and time without ever delivering true operational scale. To thrive in 2026, retailers must move beyond reactive tools and towards autonomous, intelligent systems.

 

Join Thoughtworks experts Chris Ford and Sanjeev Seshagiri Athreya for a strategic breakdown of the shift to Agentic Commerce. Using data-driven insights from our latest Retail Insights Report, we will provide a roadmap for escaping stagnant pilots and achieving a true operational competitive advantage.

During this webinar, we will cover:

Modern engineering

 

Building resilient, scalable tech stacks that thrive under peak retail demand and seasonal surges.

 

Pragmatic AI

 

Moving beyond the hype to identify and deploy high-ROI Generative AI use cases in the retail value chain.

 

 

Business value

 

Strategies to reduce technical debt and reallocate IT spend toward innovation and growth initiatives.

 

Unified CX

 

Connecting digital data with physical stores to create a seamless, personalized customer journey.

 

 

Session format

 

 

This 60-minute executive briefing is designed for retail leaders who need to balance long-term digital transformation with immediate operational efficiency. The session is split into three distinct parts:

 

  • The landscape review: A data-driven analysis of current industry pressures and shifting consumer expectations.

  • Expert deep-dive: Lessons from the latest ThoughtWorks Retail Report on building a flexible architecture that supports rapid experimentation.

  • Peer panel and Q&A: An interactive discussion sharing real-world implementation stories.

Register for the webinar

Meet the presenters

Chris Ford

Technical Director - Retail and Travel, Thoughtworks

See bio

Sanjeev Seshagiri Athreya

Head - Retail Practice, Thoughtworks

See bio

Register for the webinar

June 17, 11am BST

Online

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