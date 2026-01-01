Escape the retail AI pilot trap
Most retail AI initiatives never make it past the proof-of-concept stage. They fall into the pilot trap, consuming significant resources and time without ever delivering true operational scale. To thrive in 2026, retailers must move beyond reactive tools and towards autonomous, intelligent systems.
Join Thoughtworks experts Chris Ford and Sanjeev Seshagiri Athreya for a strategic breakdown of the shift to Agentic Commerce. Using data-driven insights from our latest Retail Insights Report, we will provide a roadmap for escaping stagnant pilots and achieving a true operational competitive advantage.
During this webinar, we will cover:
Modern engineering
Building resilient, scalable tech stacks that thrive under peak retail demand and seasonal surges.
Pragmatic AI
Moving beyond the hype to identify and deploy high-ROI Generative AI use cases in the retail value chain.
Business value
Strategies to reduce technical debt and reallocate IT spend toward innovation and growth initiatives.
Unified CX
Connecting digital data with physical stores to create a seamless, personalized customer journey.
Session format
This 60-minute executive briefing is designed for retail leaders who need to balance long-term digital transformation with immediate operational efficiency. The session is split into three distinct parts:
- The landscape review: A data-driven analysis of current industry pressures and shifting consumer expectations.
Expert deep-dive: Lessons from the latest ThoughtWorks Retail Report on building a flexible architecture that supports rapid experimentation.
Peer panel and Q&A: An interactive discussion sharing real-world implementation stories.
Register for the webinar
June 17, 11am BST
Online
Complete the form below.