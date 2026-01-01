Escape the retail AI pilot trap

Most retail AI initiatives never make it past the proof-of-concept stage. They fall into the pilot trap, consuming significant resources and time without ever delivering true operational scale. To thrive in 2026, retailers must move beyond reactive tools and towards autonomous, intelligent systems.

Join Thoughtworks experts Chris Ford and Sanjeev Seshagiri Athreya for a strategic breakdown of the shift to Agentic Commerce. Using data-driven insights from our latest Retail Insights Report, we will provide a roadmap for escaping stagnant pilots and achieving a true operational competitive advantage.