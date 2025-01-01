Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Automotive

Spark the extraordinary future of automotive tech.

 

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving to meet changing customer demands. Vehicles are fast becoming software-defined, electrified and part of an eMobility ecosystem. To maintain a competitive edge, industry players must transform their systems and operating models — a complex yet rewarding undertaking, if done thoughtfully.

 

Technology lies at the heart of this transformation for OEMs, suppliers and channels alike, which is why Thoughtworks continues to be a trusted transformation partner to our leading automotive clients. We take pride in leveraging our deep expertise in software engineering and digital technologies to drive innovation and collaborate closely with clients to build cutting-edge solutions and customer experiences that thrive in today's evolving automotive ecosystem.

 

Together with BMW Group, we built a scalable, cost-efficient and future ready platform for AI-based connected services and products — the start of the Connected AI Platform.
SDV Pulse

Your guide to the technologies and trends reshaping software-defined vehicles
 

In the software-defined vehicles (SDV) era, the software you build and the technology you leverage impacts everything from driver and passenger experiences to vehicle performance. SDV Pulse from Thoughtworks and AWS gives you a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, emerging technologies and best practices driving the evolution of software-defined vehicles.

Automotive success stories

Thoughtworks has helped us create highly efficient teams, increase collaboration throughout our autonomous ride-hailing project, and ensure every team owns the products they’re developing.
Ralf Sigmund
Chief Technology Officer at MOIA
Latest insights

Secure your relevance in the future of automotive sales

The automotive industry is undergoing a seismic shift. The traditional dealership model is being challenged by new consumer expectations, digital advancements and innovative market entrants. As an OEM, how will you navigate this change and ensure your relevance? Our guide provides a roadmap for OEMs to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.

Partnerships and affiliations

We operate at the heart of the automotive software ecosystem, bringing together the world’s largest software and cloud companies with the specialist expertise of automotive industry bodies and working groups to create innovative, world-class driver experiences and functionality at scale and pace.
automotive competency badge

Our AWS capabilities

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting a specialization in automotive services

Our automotive experts

Picture of Christine Welsch

Christine Welsch
 

SVP; Head of Automotive & Manufacturing

Europe

Picture of Michael Fait

Michael Fait
 

Head of Software-Defined Vehicles
Europe

Picture of Marcos Silveira

Marcos Silveira
 

Head of Technology, Automotive & Manufacturing

Europe

Picture of Manish Sateeja

Manish Sateeja


SVP; Head of Automotive & Manufacturing
North America

Picture of Ross Pettit

Ross Pettit
 

Director, Automotive & Manufacturing
North America

Spark the extraordinary shift in automotive tech

