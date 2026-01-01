Life sciences and medtech
From lab to life – AI that works. Advancing human, animal and crop health requires modern data, AI, and digital solutions. That’s why we help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, animal health and agriscience organizations turn complex science and strictly regulated environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms for innovation and growth.
From discovery to commercialization, we partner with organizations like Bayer, Roche and Seagen (a Pfizer company) across the life sciences ecosystem to modernize R&D, clinical, and commercial operations. Bridging the gap between scientific innovation and global impact, to deliver resilient, compliant technology solutions at scale.
From lab to life – AI that works. Advancing human, animal and crop health requires modern data, AI, and digital solutions. That’s why we help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, animal health and agriscience organizations turn complex science and strictly regulated environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms for innovation and growth.
From discovery to commercialization, we partner with organizations like Bayer, Roche and Seagen (a Pfizer company) across the life sciences ecosystem to modernize R&D, clinical, and commercial operations. Bridging the gap between scientific innovation and global impact, to deliver resilient, compliant technology solutions at scale.
Who we work with
Pharmaceuticals and biotech
Re-engineering fragmented legacy systems with high-quality data products and cloud-native architectures that accelerate the journey from laboratory research to global care in both human and animal health.
Medical devices and diagnostics
Building the integrated clinical platforms and connected devices necessary to bridge the gap between in vitro diagnostics and modern digital health ecosystems.
Agriscience
Modernizing R&D and digital agronomy by applying proven data-as-a-product and AI approaches that connect product performance to sustainable crop outcomes.
Our expertise
Building domain-aligned data products that break down silos across R&D, clinical and manufacturing, turning fragmented legacy data into a scalable asset for discovery. As well as enabling continuous transformation through composable architectures.
Designing multi-agent systems and intelligent assistants that automate manual insight retrieval, document assembly, call preparation and regulatory submissions, accelerating scientific and commercial decision-making.
Creating virtual models of manufacturing and lab operations to optimize resource utilization, shorten tech transfer cycles and improve supply chain resilience.
Engineering data solutions for clinical trials that cut time-to-insights from 2-4 weeks to same day, with dynamic responses to accelerate trial outcomes.
PRINCE (Preclinical Information Center) represents a major milestone in the digitalizing of our preclinical data domain. We think that it can serve as a blueprint for a future domain-centric decentralized data landscape in R&D.
The Future of Women in AI and ML: Shaping what’s next in health and life sciences
Discover how women at the forefront of AI and machine learning are reimagining what’s possible in healthcare, life sciences, and medtech. In this dynamic panel, trailblazing leaders share their personal journeys and spotlight innovations that are advancing inclusive, ethical, and human-centered technology at scale.
Data mesh: The new foundation for data-driven innovation in healthcare and life sciences
Healthcare and life sciences organizations are grappling to harness vast amounts of data to drive innovation. Traditional data architectures can no longer keep up with the increasing complexity and scale.
In this webinar, experts from Thoughtworks and AWS explore how data mesh is revolutionizing data management and empowering organizations to unlock real-time insights, improve patient outcomes and accelerate R&D.
Latest insights
Fresh perspectives and insights from our life sciences and medtech experts.
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E-BookThe AI research assistant: Revolutionizing healthcare R&D with AI and data
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White paperBeyond platforms and cloud
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White paperInnovating for health: Five keys to digital product success in life sciences
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ArticleData Mesh in practice: Our learnings from implementing Data Mesh at Roche
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WebinarAccelerating preclinical drug discovery with Agentic AI: Inside Bayer’s PRINCE multi agent system
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EventSeagen's Gen AI Journey: Revolutionizing R&D from Molecule to Market
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WebinarLab of the future: Envisioning the future of biologics labs with digital twins
We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our life sciences and medtech clients.
Our AWS capabilities