Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Andy Nolan

Andy Nolan

VP of AI, Inference Technologies
Pronouns: He / Him

Driven by a passion to create positive change through technology, I joined Thoughtworks Melbourne in 2021 as Director of Emerging Technologies, specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning and innovation. I believe emerging technologies have the power to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, from climate change to social inequality. Since joining Thoughtworks, I spearheaded the launch of the Luminary Scholarship, which has funded research projects in XR and accessibility technology. I've also delivered multiple AI-powered solutions that have helped our clients spark employee creativity, reduce their carbon footprint and reimagine their ways of working. I thrive on collaborating with talented teams to push the boundaries of what's possible. Outside of work, you can find me playing live music in the vibrant Melbourne music scene.