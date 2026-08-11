Putting NVIDIA Nemotron 3.5 Lightning to the test

Domain adaptation: Teaching the model your business

The knowledge that makes your organization different, like contracts, clinical protocols, institutional judgment, sits in a corpus no public model has seen. For most enterprises, that corpus can never leave the building; post-training is how it reaches the model.

We used low-rank adapters: small, trainable 'correction layers' that sit alongside the frozen model and nudge it toward a domain. We trained both adapters concurrently on a single node with eight NVIDIA H100 80GB GPUs, in a few hours, with no data or output leaving our environment.

The deciding test was blind comparison: hundreds of held-out questions answered by both the base and adapted models, scored by an independent AI judge from a different model family that never knew which answer came from which model.

Legal: the adapted model was preferred in 112 of 163 blind comparisons; a 75% win rate (p < 0.001). On CaseHOLD, a benchmark that asks a model to identify the holding a court actually reached, accuracy more than doubled from 35% to 77%.

Healthcare: the adapted model was preferred in 82 of 167 blind comparisons; a 60% win rate (p = 0.002). On held-out clinical questions the model never saw in training, its prediction error fell 24% and answer-token accuracy rose from 64% to 69%.

General ability preserved: the legal adapter held every general-capability check, including reasoning, mathematics and broad legal knowledge, to within 1.5 points of the base model.

Building a specialized model took an afternoon; this wasn't a months-long project. That cost profile is what makes a system of models realistic: a specialized model per domain, each one trained on data that defines your advantage and cannot go to a third-party API.