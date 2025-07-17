The dangers of AI "agentwashing"

In traditional digital products, a product owner could afford to focus on the “happy path.” The “sad path” — edge cases, input validation, failure modes — was someone else’s job: an analyst to define it, a developer to implement it.

But with AI agents, especially when chaining multiple probabilistic components, that model breaks down. Product designers and owners now face a new kind of ambiguity: How do you define a “sad path” when every step is a guess?

While we celebrate the “art of the possible,” what’s often overlooked is the “disaster of the possible.” The hidden risk isn’t just in what the system can’t do — it’s in what it thinks it can do, but gets wrong.

These underestimated chain effects are where many agentic AI initiatives falter — especially in enterprise environments where workflows have real consequences.

Paving cow paths and entrenching dysfunction

In his seminal 1990 HBR piece Reengineering Work: Don’t Automate, Obliterate, Michael Hammer warned:

“It is time to stop paving the cow paths. Instead of embedding outdated processes in silicon and software, we should obliterate them and start over.”

That quote is just as relevant in the age of AI.

Using AI Agents to automate a broken process doesn’t make it better; it makes the dysfunction faster, harder to detect and harder to audit, especially when it's painted over with a layer of AI

Take the classic layered escalation model in IT operations — a structure built in the 1990s. Designing an AI agent to automate escalation may seem helpful at first, but it often reinforces the very inefficiencies we should be eliminating. If escalation causes delays and rework, automating that step doesn’t solve the root problem — it entrenches it. The better question isn’t “How can an AI escalate this ticket faster?”It’s “Why do we need to escalate it at all?”

Escalation is often a symptom of skillset silos or rigid support hierarchies. The real opportunity is to use AI to resolve issues before escalation becomes necessary, not to optimize a workaround born from structural compromise.

Using AI as a vanity amplifier

Using AI to decorate trivial outputs won’t make them meaningful. AI agents that amplify the byproducts of a process — rather than the outcomes — simply scale the noise.

Whether it’s generating flashy dashboards, auto-polishing slide decks, or writing process reports no one reads, these agents contribute nothing to the core value. Vanity metric augmentation and artifact generation may look impressive, but they often obscure the absence of real progress.

The right AI product strategy must serve the outcomes, not embellishing the process around them. The goal should be to skip unnecessary artifacts altogether and move closer to the point where value is actually created.

In other words: don’t automate the output if the output didn’t matter in the first place.

Useless agent loop

The vanity amplifier often sets the stage for an even worse failure: the useless agent loop.

It starts when agent #1 generates or amplifies some in-process artifact — a meeting summary, a dashboard or a performance report. But the output is messy, verbose or unclear; so, we introduce Agent #2 to simplify, summarize or reformat it.

Now you’ve got two AI agents in a feedback loop. One is creating complexity, while the other is trying to clean it up — all centered around an artifact that didn’t even need to exist in the first place.

What emerges isn’t intelligence — it's an infinite loop. A recursive waste of compute and attention.

If the loop exists to manage its own byproducts, you’re not solving a problem — you’ve just automated the mess.

Cognitive overload

AI agents are meant to reduce cognitive load — not increase it. Yet their creative, guessing nature often leads users into long, polished, but unstructured conversations, where the path feels productive until the user realizes they’ve lost the thread entirely.

While we can extend an AI’s context window, we shouldn't forget that humans have one too. After a few rounds of prompting, corrections and re-prompts, users often lose track of what’s been said, what’s been done and what they’re even trying to achieve.