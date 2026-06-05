Does every feature we build with AI need a token budget?

In April, Uber's CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga admitted the company had burned through its entire 2026 AI budget. The main driver was Claude Code, which grew from 32% to 84% adoption across Uber's 5,000 engineers in just four months. Heavy users were spending between $500 and $2,000 a month each in API costs. Naga told The Information he was "back to the drawing board" on AI budgeting.

What’s perhaps most striking about this story is that Uber isn’t an outlier here. At Meta, for example, an internal token leaderboard turned token consumption into a status symbol. Employees would reportedly compete for "Token Legend" rank. In one 30 day window, Meta staff burned through 60.2 trillion tokens, a figure that would cost around $900 million. There are similar tales at Microsoft and Salesforce. Taken all together, we’re in an era of what newsletter writer Gergely Orosz has termed 'tokenmaxxing'; conspicuous computation consumption that's become a kind of status symbol.