Considering your overall career experience, how innovative was it to be part of this project?

Gisele: This project allowed me to apply and expand my skills in a real-world setting and also pushed the boundaries of traditional approaches within the industry through true partnership collaboration.

To address Pipefy’s challenge of qualifying P2P opportunities, we collaborated with them to establish a key performance indicator for the project – an increase in monthly procurement meetings – and conducted qualitative research and analysis to formulate several hypotheses about their ideal customer profile (ICP) and unique selling proposition. We then tested the hypotheses through a series of experiments conducted live with the client's sales team, with the learnings being used to continuously refine our approach until we achieved the ideal communication model for the client’s ICP that met the KPI of converting leads into procurement meetings.

What is your proudest moment in the project?

Erick: My proudest moment was creating an end-of-sales playbook that exceeded everyone’s expectations. What started as a tool to streamline processes evolved into a key reference document embraced by the entire Pipefy team. This playbook was the product of two months of intense collaboration, leveraging innovative methods to deliver something truly impactful. Knowing that our work became a cornerstone for the team’s operations and contributed so much value is incredibly rewarding.

Gisele: For me, it was witnessing the results we delivered and being able to trust in them completely, knowing the rigor and dedication we put into the process. It was incredibly satisfying to see our efforts translate into tangible outcomes that aligned perfectly with the project's goals. Our team’s collaborative approach – rooted in open communication and agile methodologies – and exceptional skills in design, research and stakeholder management were critical in making this happen.

Why was it different to work on this project as a Thoughtworker?

Gisele: We had the freedom to craft a customized solution specifically for the client, which was made possible by the deep engagement and collaboration of our team, in addition to the support by our Latam Head of Product, who acted as an advisor for our project. This level of autonomy and support in creating tailored solutions is something I have found to be unique to the Thoughtworks environment, where innovative thinking and client-specific strategies are not just encouraged but are fundamental to how we operate.

Erick: Working on the Pipefy project was rewarding because it exemplified Thoughtworks’ culture of collaboration and innovation in action. The project required us to immerse ourselves deeply in Pipefy’s operations, understanding their challenges around scaling customer experiences without adding complexity. Our emphasis on experimentation and challenging the status quo allowed us to co-create a tailored solution with the client, including live-testing hypotheses with their sales team.





The diverse perspectives within our team, combined with Pipefy’s openness to innovation, fostered a dynamic environment where we could think creatively and deliver tangible results. This alignment of culture and purpose enabled us to deliver a no-code customer experience solution that contributed to Pipefy’s recognition at the Agilidade Brasil 2024 Awards, making this project a standout experience in my career as a Thoughtworker.

What makes you feel good about the work you're doing, and the impact you and your team are having?

Erick: When our projects successfully address complex challenges and deliver meaningful results, it reinforces the value of our work. The positive feedback from clients and the ability to drive innovation are also incredibly satisfying. Additionally, witnessing the growth and development of my team, as we collaborate and achieve our goals together, adds a deep sense of fulfillment and pride.

Gisele: The work we do has a tangible impact on our clients, such as Pipefy, and the broader Thoughtworks community, driving innovations and solutions that address real-world challenges. This dual impact makes my work especially rewarding. I feel immensely proud to be part of a company that is highly recognized in the industry and knowing that I contribute to this reputation is deeply gratifying.