Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Managed services

Managed services

Insights Back

Maintaining your digital applications with managed services requires striking a delicate balance between cost reduction and value maximization. Traditional managed application services often employ a reactive ‘break and fix’ approach, resulting in the accumulation of technical debt.

 

Thoughtworks’ approach to managed services go beyond simply sustaining your applications. Our end-to-end Managed Services allow you to evolve and optimize your applications, manage tech debt to reduce cost and free up your digital talent to drive growth. 

Featured content

Managed services
Managed Services at Thoughtworks

At Thoughtworks, we recognize that maintaining our clients' digital assets is not just about keeping the lights on; it's about unlocking their full potential to meet evolving customer needs and drive business growth. Our Managed Services offers a paradigm shift in application management.

Read more

More insights on managed services

Explore more topics

Follow the topics that matter most to you

Sign up here

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.