Data mesh is a anaytical data architecture and operating model where data is treated as a product and owned by teams that most intimately know and consume the data.
Applying the concepts of modern software engineering, domain ownership and product thinking, data mesh enables organizations to deliver insights with the speed and flexibility that today’s constantly evolving digital era requires. Since its introduction in 2019, Thoughtworks has delivered transformational impact through data mesh’s four foundational pillars, and helped clients deliver value from their data at speed and scale.
Five years of data mesh: Insights and impact
In this new series of short videos, Thoughtworks data leaders look back across five years of data mesh innovation and explore its impact on business worldwide. Leveraging learnings from over 75 data mesh implementations across a variety of industries, our experts share how to unlock new value from data at scale, and empower your teams to create and manage their own game-changing data products.
Data mesh fundamentals: Where to start
Thoughtworks Director of Data and AI, North America John Spens introduces the data mesh paradigm, and explores why it takes more than just new technology and architecture to unlock its full potential and business value.
DaaP: Concept and implementation
In this video we introduce you to one of the key principles of data mesh – managing data as a product. We explore the value-driving opportunities that it can create for businesseses and a simple five-step adoption process.
Federated governance in Data Mesh
In this video, Data Transformation Strategist Nalini Haridas introduces the principle of federated governance, what it involves in practice, and how businesses can implement it across data mesh environments.
Self-service platforms in data mesh
Principal Consultant Pramod Sadalage explores why self-service data platforms are so critical to the success of a data mesh, how they ensure seamless scalability, how they should be managed and the components every platform needs.
The ABCs of successful data mesh
In this video, we explore how to ensure data mesh success by aligning your data mesh strategy with your business strategy, bringing people with you on your transformation journey, and cutting your journey into iterative chunks.
Data mesh: Gaining buy-in and adoption
Building a great solution doesn’t always guarantee people will use it. This video explains why driving adoption is crucial to the success of your data mesh, and what you can do to build engagement throughout your data mesh journey.
Industry insights: Data mesh adoption
Discover how data mesh is helping accelerate research and cross-domain collaboration in the healthcare industry, how financial institutions are applying it to improve decision-making at scale, and why more and more public sector organizations are exploring data mesh.
How can AI accelerate your journey?
This video introduces three ways AI can augment and accelerate data mesh journeys: Discover how to apply AI to accelerate data product creation, support and empower data product consumers, and ensure governance is consistently and conveniently upheld across your mesh.
Top lessons from five years of data mesh
Over five years of innovation and implementation, Thoughtworks has learned a great deal about what it takes to design, build and embed a data mesh successfully. This video shares five of the most valuable pieces of advice our teams have learned across diverse data mesh engagements.