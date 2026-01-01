Data mesh is a anaytical data architecture and operating model where data is treated as a product and owned by teams that most intimately know and consume the data.

Applying the concepts of modern software engineering, domain ownership and product thinking, data mesh enables organizations to deliver insights with the speed and flexibility that today’s constantly evolving digital era requires. Since its introduction in 2019, Thoughtworks has delivered transformational impact through data mesh’s four foundational pillars, and helped clients deliver value from their data at speed and scale.