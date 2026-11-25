Caer Sanders: Hello, everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast. My name's Caer Sanders, and I'll be your host today. Today, I'm super excited to welcome Dr. Cat Hicks to the podcast, along with my co-host, Andrew Harmel-Law, where we're going to be talking about the psychology of software teams. Andrew, would you like to get us started?

Andrew Harmel-Law: Yes. My first question is very simple, Cat. We've talked about the book a lot in the past. Can you tell us what it's about, and who did you write it for? Because I think it's super important.

Cat Hicks: Yes. I'm a psychologist. I started working with tech teams, all kinds of people working on complex technical systems, mostly software engineers and software developers, but as we all know, that is expanding every day. It means different things all over the world or in different companies. I got really, really fascinated by what human problem-solving looks like in these worlds.

Maybe the simplest answer is I wrote this book because as I started doing my research with these teams and putting it out there, I just kept getting question after question from the folks who were reading my research and saying, "I resonate with this," or "You've put words to something that I've always experienced, but I never quite knew that we had a language for it."

I wanted to do something, not because I thought these folks didn't know what I was talking about, but actually because I felt like they did, and yet no one had given them access to all of the wonderful evidence and experiences that we have in social science that could validate and explain what they were going through and give them this platform to stand on to understand the dynamics they were seeing around them.

I spent a long time avoiding writing this book. I'm not going to lie to you. I'm so glad that I did it. I'm so glad that I went through this project, but for a long while, I was really reluctant to write a book because I was a really busy, active publishing researcher. As you know, writing a book is a huge challenge. I kept getting email after email or person after person coming up to me after a conference talk.

It actually started as a little doc that I kept on my phone of questions people asked me, and so that was the initial spine, the initial table of contents, was these lists of questions that I had gotten that I'd started to see these patterns in. That's what I tried to tackle in the book.

Caer: That's amazing. One of the things I noticed when I was reading- I think it was very early on, in the very first chapter of the book- you shared an excerpt from a developer who asked you the question, "How do we convince leaders to let us do more of the things that actually help us?" You are far from the only person that's shared that resource and that insight, and I'm curious, in this book, how do you think about answering that question for these developers?

Cat: Yes. I am very interested in the levers that we can look for that actually do change things. I call myself an intervention scientist as well as a psychologist. What that means is when you work with large groups of humans, you know that some factors will steer us in one way or another. Think of it like we're living in these big weather systems, so sometimes you have a pressure front coming in, and that changes what people are reacting to.

Sometimes you have some interaction; maybe this organization has mountains that capture all the humidity, right? Psychology kind of operates this way. We all see multiple possible goals for ourselves; you want to do a good job in your job, and you want to do short-term work that matters in this day or tomorrow, but then you might also be juggling in your head these thoughts about the work that's six months from now or the work that's a year from now, right?

I know here in this room, we have the software architecture insight of like, "How do you balance all of these constraints for people?" One of the things that I really wanted to make clear in the book is I think that we are being held back in tech because we've gotten ourselves mired in the quicksand of a lot of very narrow and negative stereotypes about what technical thinking is and how it works and who's able to do it.

There's actually very understandable reasons that we have fallen into some of these stereotypes. We tend to think technologists all work alone. We tend to think that intelligence does not go along with being a warm person or a kind person. These are culturally embedded stereotypes; there's a history to them, but they are also mindsets that we can break out of.

I open the book by talking about, "We all agree that there's this problem in tech, but how come we keep failing to solve it?" I think one of the reasons is because this problem is actually doing something very strategic for us: it is getting us some short-term results, but with very negative long-term consequences for the people in technology. What do you do first to break down why those short-term strategies are bad and then replace them with better ones?

I use the whole space of the book to try to work through that and argue for tech people becoming advocates against the short-term thinking because they see it. Across the span of your career, you might see the toll it's taking on you, the burnout you're experiencing, the cascade of poor psychological safety that you see across teams, but that might be something where you're bearing the cost, but your organization's like, "Well, I'm just going to keep burning through these people."

At some point, I think we're all paying the toll. The bill is coming due. I'm sorry, this is a long answer, but I think this connects very well to some of the thinking software architecture strategy that I know folks like Andrew have thought about, where you see this bill coming due, right? I'm trying to unpack the basic parts of our cognitive science and social structures that lead us into those short-term strategies and then also give us paths out.

Andrew: The fact that you name and describe things, I think, is a big deal. It felt very important on that front, especially as an autistic person who's drifted accidentally "into software engineering." The big one, the one that really resonated first, and there's a lot more, but the big one is you use this terminology, "brains in jars," and like you said, we put ourselves, our brains, in those jars as much as anyone else. We play up to this in a lot of ways.

Do you want to expand that a little bit, just because you do some really interesting stuff with your description of that, and then you go into the science of why this might have occurred and why maybe it's stuck and maybe why it shouldn't stick. It resonated hard with me.

Cat: Thank you. Thank you. If I'm missing something, jump in and be like, "Oh, but remember you said this." No fear, because these are big concepts. I love imagery for this, and my wife drew a really beautiful picture of all these little brains in jars for the book, actually, if you saw it. I started using this metaphor to try to capture, like, when we as human beings look around at the world, we carry around these suites of beliefs, feelings, experiences, and the ideas that are cognitively accessible to us.

We call these mental models, right? Just like you have mental models of software, you have mental models of the team and their expectations, you also have these mental models like, "What does it mean to be a good software engineer? What does software success-- where does it come from? What is technical problem-solving?" We can measure this with people. I have, in my research, actually measured how much people believe in things like, "Oh, I think mostly software engineering is a place where only a few people are really gifted at it," and so we are all anxious about whether we are those gifted people, or if you're not one of those gifted people, then you should sacrifice everything to support them.

That can lead to some beliefs like the brilliant asshole who is terrible to your team, but everyone says over and over again, "Yes, but they're so technically brilliant. Only they can write this thing. We have to appease them all the time." That sends a certain message to everybody in your company or your team that this is how intelligence works; this is how brilliance works. Now, the really interesting thing: you can look at all the citations in the book, and I did my best to find open-source ones, too; come interrogate the evidence with me.

We have evidence at scale that those explanations are not true. Those lone geniuses do not really predict good outcomes for organizations. Functional teams, functional groups that are kind to each other, this is not just a nice-to-have or something that's warm and fuzzy, good for your heart; it genuinely leads to more breakthroughs in innovation, and there are lots of mechanisms for this in our psychology.

Some obvious things you probably felt and lived is like, information flow gets way, way better when everyone is able to feel safe talking to each other, and that matters especially during crises, and it matters especially when you're on the edge of what is known, which is true for a lot of software innovation work. There are other aspects of our restorative cycles that we want these incredibly hard-working, valuable knowledge workers to be able to do.

People who work in complex systems, yes, they innovate; they work hard; they also need to rest; they need to have creative insight; they need to feed back into that cycle. When you're operating with this mindset, the brains-and-jars view of developers, you're creating this amnesia for yourself, like, "I'm forgetting that all of the success that I've seen in tech, there's also been human needs alongside of that. That brilliant team that I remember, they actually did have rest and reflection cycles, but I'm just erasing that in my memory."

We can see all of these kinds of things that stereotypes do to our minds in terms of: they reduce our ability to see all of the dynamic causal factors that are actually leading to our success. There's multiple pieces of this, or ways we can analyze this. I talk about teams getting trapped in brittle productivity cycles. You're never looking at the long term, and you're only pushing on very short-term results, which ultimately does not win out when we study this in the research. I talk about a number of other things, too, but I'll stop there. What direction do you want to go?

Caer: That's actually a great segue because one of my next comments is around brittle. You name three traps in the book around brittle productivity: the lone genius, which we've all encountered at some point, and then chilly climates. I think of chilly climates especially because myself, I did very well in software engineering from a young age, but I actually really hated mathematics.

There was an assumption that competent software engineers love math, or are really good at it, and when I told people I wasn't, they were like, "Ooh, are you really competent?" It reminds me a little bit how you talk about these environments that create--

Cat: Not sustained in the research. By the way, that connection between math and programming aptitude, very low evidence.

Andrew: Perfect, because I'm terrible at math, too.

Caer: Yes.

Cat: Very low evidence for it.

Caer: Oh, I love this so much.

Cat: Sorry, I'm totally segueing off of you.

Caer: This is amazing. Please go.

Cat: I just want you to know: when you think about your own cognition, you have many, many different capabilities, and you can actually strategically use those in some incredibly creative ways. You might have one person who's incredibly good at mental arithmetic because they have a very big working memory or something like that, and you have another person who is capable of achieving just as good results at their higher-level job because of some other capability that they learn to use.

Our minds are really defined by being very adaptive. I just hate, as a cognitive scientist and psychologist, when anybody is like, "Oh, you weren't good at math in third grade," and you're like, "Come on. First of all, there's a thousand kinds of math. There's lots of reasons people don't go into a certain field, and there's lots of ways we access higher-order problem-solving. There's so many ways to be a good thinker in technical work." That's my soapbox. I'm sorry, what was the original question?

Caer: I love this so much. Well, though it is funny because calculus was so easy for me, algebra was horrific, and so it echoes that, but anyway.

Cat: We lumped all of these skills together for historical reasons. It's not actually some innate cognitive thing inside of you that these disciplines are tapping into; it's like it's accident; it's how good of a teacher you had. I actually had a big gap in my math education because of my educational trajectory and just assumed I wasn't good at math. When I got into psychology, which has a ton of quantitative statistics and probability theory in it, I realized I loved it. I was amazing at it, and no one had ever thought to sort of suggest this to me. We're all good at lots of different things, and all of those things are needed.

Caer: I love this. This gets to the question: in these chilly climates where there's expectations around what a competent person looks like and how they operate and what they do, how do you help a team deconstruct and identify those patterns and fight against them so that everyone can contribute on equal footing?

Cat: Oh, yes. Straight to the biggest, hardest question. I think that there are lots and lots of moments where we see the possibility of that weather shift, right? I think about, oh, in my last company, I led this retrospective experiment where normally the teams just did retrospectives about a project, very goal-oriented, very task-oriented, and it was a great practice.

I was studying a measure that I ended up using in lots and lots of my research that called learning culture. I wanted to measure, "How good do the developers feel the learning culture is on their team. How much is learning a shared thing on this team? We feel like it's expected and supported. What does that look like?" Before I developed my quantitative measures of it, I wanted to just spend lots of time with teams, hearing how they talked about it.

I pitched to these engineering teams. "Can we do a retrospective focus on your learning culture?" and they were all like, "What are you talking about?" It was so, so interesting what happened, because this was not a culture where there were terrible things going on. This was not, I would say, a deeply chilly climate, right? It was a quiet climate where people were a little bit unsure about speaking to these human sides of it.

I witnessed this retrospective, and kudos to this person, this older man on this team who clearly only spoke up in a meeting to speak about a very niche specialist, and as is his right, was very quiet, but he came alive in this learning retrospective in this way that was clearly very shocking to everyone on the team. He was out there when one of the junior members of the team opened up with some vulnerability and said, "I'm really struggling with this aspect of this tech stack."

He just came alive, like, "I have so much knowledge to share about how I learned," and was sharing these stories about the things that he had failed at before, and it was just palpable, right? The culture shift moment was really palpable. To get a little more concrete, I think we all do a lot of social modeling in these teams. If you actually have a technical role, you have a certain form of credibility that is very powerful that you can use in these moments. That's the individual level.

The organizational level, though, is, "This must become something that leadership and that people in the company understand actually connects to outcomes." It's empirically measurable. The effects are large in my research. We find again and again, robustly, like if you measure things like psychological safety on teams, famously, Amy Edmondson's work on this across many teams and contexts finds better incident response, more accurate triaging of issues.

In my own research, I find that we are essentially suppressing this important knowledge and insight that so many people have, because if anyone in your environment who's a different gender, a different race, feels different for some reason about who they are, they will be constantly carrying this double consciousness. It's like a burden of asking themselves, "Is it safe for me to raise what I think?"

They can't just think and problem-solve out loud freely the way that we want them to be able to. I pitch this to leaders like, "Solving the chilly climate problem is a strategic necessity, and when you do it, you unlock these incredibly important innovation cycles." I think there's a couple of levers that really, really make sense here. One is accountability. You cannot let people be destroying everyone around them and just act like it doesn't matter, like no matter what messaging you say in an all-hands or a poster on the wall, like, "Oh, we all believe in respecting each other."

The thing that we all are watching for is hypocrisy in our environments about this. You need to take that in and internalize this, as engineering leadership really does. I do work with leadership teams on this sometimes to say, "This climate problem is actually my responsibility," probably a lot more directly than many of the niche technical conversations that I'm constantly bike-shedding on. That's my pitch for that one. Yes.

Andrew: One thing, because there's so many zingers in this book. The brains in jars was one. The next one that really hit me was what you described as moving from a performance culture to a problem-solving culture. In just that very simple framing, because obviously, like you said, you need to live it and exemplify it. Just even saying performance, lines of code or a number of defects or whatever, a number of pull requests reviewed or whatever, used to be the thing, but now we're like, "Right, it's a problem-solving culture," which is super cool.

Also, now that AI and LLMs and agents have come along, we've shown that those things can all be super-- the problems are where we spend more of our time now, right? Trying to point the LLMs in the right direction. Can you describe that a little bit? Because it blew my mind when I read that. So good.

Cat: Thank you. [laughs] I use this a couple of ways because I talk about understanding the difference between being oriented toward demonstrating performance versus investing in mastery, and that we need both. I also think there's a phrase I really like, and I say this all the time to teams I work with: Your job is to stop arguing about what developer productivity is and start arguing about what good problem-solving is, so switch from productivity to problem-solving.

We all know we want productivity. We all know that that's an outcome that we want, but what you need to focus on is how you create that outcome. "Let's get into the weeds of it" is what I argue in the book. I think that it's so interesting with AI because now we have, if nothing else, proof that lines of code is not the answer. [chuckles] Instead, what we're seeing is people trying to understand how to scale good problem-solving and how to stop bad, inaccurate, and misleading problem-solving from getting scaled. This, to me, is part and parcel of the whole knowledge work transformation.

We've been watching jobs grow more and more into cross-domain expertise, decision-making, more bespoke work since 1950. I can trace in my family; my grandfather was the first person in his family to go past eighth grade and get off the Missouri farm that he grew up on, and then he went into working in a factory. That was actually very skilled. I always like to say every job is skilled, but we also see this change. Here I am a couple generations later able to be a psychologist and a knowledge worker.

My personal family's journey actually reflects this large-scale societal move toward everyone having to do a lot more of this problem-solving knowledge work. If we want to understand this in software, I think that we need to get much, much more accurate about how human problem-solving works. We are really, really good at things like structural understanding. We are learners. We are looking for patterns that we can apply across lots of areas.

If you're treating your developers just like brains in jars, you're not paying attention to how important all of that expertise-building is, and that's where you start to see the slop-mountain factories where they're just saying, "Well, I don't understand why you need time to learn how to work with AI," or "I don't understand why it matters that we have triage cycles or we're able to catch if these automated processes are going wrong."

I've drifted a little bit, but I strongly believe that we can have both, actually. We can have increasingly complex technical systems, and we can also have human learning and understanding and comprehension. I do not think it's a choice between the two, but I do think we have to figure out our path to that human comprehension, and orgs are struggling with that.

Caer: They really are.

Cat: Yes. [laughs]

Caer: And playing off of that a little bit.

Cat: What have you seen?

Caer: Oh, what have I seen? The things I've seen. You talk in your book a lot about different cultures, like performance cultures, motivation culture, learning culture, and belonging culture. One of the things is it's very easy for a team, as I've seen, to say they have a culture-

Cat: Oh, yes.

Caer: -but it's very different for them to actually value that culture and act on it. We think specifically about something like a learning culture. What does a team that's actually acting on their learning culture do every week?

Cat: You will see them constantly reinforce the message that anyone can be technical. You mentioned belonging; sense of belonging is this really robustly studied measure in psychology; it's this construct we've come up with, and it's one that I love. I've used it across lots of my research studies, and I often throw it into the mix with teams because it is this critical indicator.

It's because there are all of these times we are scanning around our environments and asking, "Do I belong?" If you feel that you don't, you are fundamentally in a state of threat. You are in what we call belonging uncertainty or a feeling of conditional belonging, and that has so many consequences for how we think and whether we feel like we can actually challenge entrenched points of view or notice early that something is going wrong.

One of the reasons I always-- and I found this connection in my research. When we studied different predictors of team efficacy, team effectiveness, different predictors of individual productivity, which are a little bit different, you could be a highly productive individual and think your team is not very effective, so I'm always looking for things that drive both. Learning culture was such a strong predictor of both.

I think it's because when you are supporting people's learning out loud and setting learning as a team goal, and have this vision of, I don't actually expect that a software engineer will know everything; I actually expect that a big part of your job is building expertise and seeing the edge of things, and incorporating new technology, and occasionally the room to mess up, and the room to triage that, and the room to say, "Well, let's take a beat and catalog our mistakes."

Those are activities you'll see learning cultures teams do. That, first of all, injects actual evidence that these teams need to work in the right way. Second, it just sends this constant, constant message that maybe this is the answer to what repairs the chilly climate, because it tells teams constantly, "You are being seen as a dynamic individual who can change over time. Your point of view matters."

I'm not surprised that we see this strong, strong outcome where those people feel like they belong more. I want to make another point here because people often feel this. None of these things mean you like everybody you work with, okay?

Andrew: This was a good bit in the book.

Cat: This is really important. Probably you will feel better about them, but sometimes--

Andrew: It's nicer if everybody gets some, right?

Cat: It's nicer. You'll feel safer in certain ways, but you can have very strong trust in people that you honestly wouldn't necessarily go get drinks with after work, or actually, it's not all the warm and fuzzy feelings. These are strategic, cognitive judgments you are making about the probability of different things happening, and we want to set you up to-- in the moment where you're wondering if you should think more deeply about some little bit of friction that you noticed in the code, right?

You two probably have these memories of some moment where someone chased that feeling of friction, and it unraveled this whole thing that would've been this huge problem, right? These are brilliant moments of human problem-solving, and they are more likely to happen when we are giving people all of their cognitive energy back for their problem-solving, instead of sucking it away on these problems of worrying about whether they belong and worrying about whether they can think. I can get a little more into-- I feel like that got very abstract very quickly. [laughs]

Andrew: Again, you've got a phrase which, I think, sums some of this up, and maybe we can talk about this a little bit in a minute as well. Like you say, more bands, less rock stars, and I was like, "Oh, that was another big one." Just to the point that you just made, I'm not going to change the names, but it'll just be the Christian names. I worked with Echo and Neil.

If you watched them from afar, you would think that they did not get on, because Echo was very enthusiastic; quite young, everything was possible, even in a VB6 code base that was 300 years old, whereas Neil had been around the block and had seen, been to hell and back, and was like, "Right, nothing is going to work; it's all doom." Those two collaborating together, because they respected each other, and stuff would happen was perfection.

Sometimes it didn't look like they were getting on, because Neil would be like, "Echo, you don't remember what it was like in 1987," because Echo probably wasn't born in 1970. That thing, that friction, I hadn't noticed in my delivery manager; I was like, "Watch that, see that happening. When you see this happening, this is a good thing." So interesting when you see it happen.

Cat: And we need that. In psychology, we call this productive conflict. We actually need productive conflict in our groups. The goal is not to have a homogeneous group where everybody's on lockstep, and there's never any conflict. That, to me, is scary. I'm like, "What is going on that everybody's so conformist?" when I see that in an org.

Andrew: Maybe to pick up where you're going, hopefully, because like you said, you can say these things, but if we want to promote the fact that those are valuable skills, so disagreeing isn't going to get you in trouble or say, "Well, that person's hard to work with," are there any ways to push things in a direction to say, "We value this, we welcome this, we reward and recognize this thing"? Especially now in AI, where maybe we're not looking at code, but we are thinking about code together collaboratively, that's a big deal.

Cat: Okay, a few answers. First of all, I think the funny thing in software engineering is that we're so afraid of our feelings. We're like, "First of all, we don't have them, so what are you talking about? I don't even have any feelings." Then the only feelings that we are allowed, maybe, to see or have are anger or something like that, but it's not anger if it comes from the brilliant asshole, right? That's just insight.

We have these difficult, harsh dynamics. I think anyone who has done a lot of the emotional labor or the glue work on a team or tried to, experiences that I hear people tell me about is like, "There'll be this really destructive meeting, and then I'm the person who goes and thinks about the junior people on the team, and we have our own secret little meeting." I see these as a psychologist when I look at this, and I think, "Those people are doing such beautiful repair work. They are really keeping the machinery going, of this team, and this is unsustainable and terrible for them." [chuckles]

I think that a lot of places get away with some of these bad cycles because the repair work is very invisible, and then the damage work is there's never any accountability, and the cost is being borne by the wrong people on that. When I talk about bringing accountability back, I'm thinking about those kinds of dynamics. I think that the other side of "How do we actually have productive conflict?" requires us to get a really more sophisticated vocabulary and skill set here.

Think about things like, have you ever been on a team where people are almost excited to hash it out? They're excited to be like, "Okay, we have very strong points of view, but there's a sense of respect." There's something that we look for in psychology, which is basically like, do you fundamentally treat other people with contempt if they disagree with you, or do you treat them with respect?

Very famously, people have studied this with relationships, right? Like intimate relationships; it's a big predictor of divorce. I think you can study it with teams, okay? If you have people who have strong disagreements, but they never go into contempt, there's always this baseline. "I almost am going to engage with your idea so strongly because I respect you, because I think that you are a full collaborator here."

I call it out in my book in the chapter called Coalitions or Conflict, which is my group's chapter. I look for things like, can the group identify what we call a superordinate goal? We have all these smaller goals that might be in conflict, or all of these, but do we actually have a shared superordinate goal? This is very famously something in psychology, that you can get two groups that are at deep, deep conflict; I mean, really, sometimes violent conflict.

If you can help them work to identify a shared goal that is larger than these other goals, famous examples might be two warring groups of people that then come under a resource constraint. Things like, "We are now all struggling to successfully grow enough food," that has been the story in human history of groups coming together a lot because we can identify these superordinate goals.

Maybe we could take this mindset into teams and actually try to explicitly form it. Some famous psychologists who study team formation talk about three really important time points. At the beginning of forming a new team, don't just let pre-existing biases, prejudices, and secret tensions be the thing that forms the team. You actually want to draw people into that explicit conversation and say, "We're going to set a superordinate goal."

Midpoints are also a place in a project where these team psychologists, so people like Colin Fisher, who published The Collective Edge, which is a great summary of team psychology; he talks about a midpoint being this time where the rubber starts to hit the road for people and they've actually surfaced all this stuff that they didn't realize was there. If you let the midpoint just sail by or just hope it all solves itself as a leader, you're missing an opportunity where you can try to get this group to form an identity that is a shared identity together.

And then project ends; if a lot of people go through having a project, there have been hurt feelings, there've been imperfect things. I think some of our rituals in software, like our retrospectives and our community norms around discussing what we learned, there are actually these ways that we try to carry things we learned in a very project-based work; we try to carry that continuity.

I find that really interesting, but I find that is often driven by ICs and technical people and not necessarily by their leadership or their larger org. I've found some really, really helpful stuff, as I've worked with orgs in saying, "Well, do you have a library of lessons? Do you have a sense that there is actually a place where we can acknowledge if a project was really hard and imperfect? Do you have that sense of history as an org?" I've seen some really interesting conflict get eased by just giving people the space to even express that.

Caer: I love this so much. One question I had: also, early on in your book, you talk a little bit about how 88% of managers value visibility of the work their technologists are doing, but only 24% of technologists feel like their work is visible.

Cat: Yes.

Caer: This reminds me a lot of some-- Charity Majors wrote earlier this year about feedback loops and how the people who are experiencing the wins of the work are different than the people who are experiencing the costs of it. There's a big disconnect. What would your single biggest advice be to leaders and also to these individual contributors to bridge that gap and close those loops so that they are converging on a happy medium?

Cat: Oh, gosh. Single advice to a leader listening to this? Get out of the way. Stop talking. You need to hear from your developers. I don't know where it's going to go. Okay, this is like a big, "Lots and lots of things might need to happen," but stop talking. [laughs] If there's one thing I could inject into engineered orgs right now, it's like a project or initiative or space in some way to just gather up the perspectives of those people. Because what that data point came from is just so astonishing to people when I show those two numbers up on screen.

I want to point out that that came from a research study, and I was leading a scrappy little team doing an open science research project with so little resources, and we thought, "We're going to ask about both sides of this question because I feel like people aren't asking about both sides, because I think there's something really important in this gap," and just doing that, just having that moment of saying, "I'm going to invite the people who don't usually get to answer this question to answer it and tell us what they think."

I realize that's a scary challenge for people, but it's like the single biggest change you can make is you, as a technical leader, have an amazing resource at your fingertips, which is all the people in your org, okay? All the people in your org. It's not easy to do. It's not easy to design a survey that works; it's not, but I think that step of hearing, collecting the developer voices, an unbelievable amount of obvious low-hanging fruit will emerge the moment you do that.

Caer: Amazing. As we come closer to the end of our time here, what is the thing you're researching right now that you're most excited about looking ahead into the next 6 to 12 months?

Cat: I'm really, really excited about learning comprehension, expertise building, and skill building in the agentic era. Maybe I'm the only person in the world who's excited about it and thinks there's actually a really interesting path here. You may be familiar with this project that I did where I built a Claude skill called Learning Opportunities. I made this skill because I wanted to create these just-in-time learning opportunities that actually interrupted the agentic output.

Again, moving from productivity to problem-solving, this is an example of it. I have worked for a long time; we didn't get into this, but before software, I worked as a learning scientist; I've worked with large-scale online learners; I've worked with kids; I've worked with big, big-scale efficacy data in the United States. I've always been really fascinated by, "How do we help people turn on their problem-solving muscles?"

In the Claude skill, I have the agent quiz you about the structure of what it generated, and you don't have to have written all the lines of code yourself in order to benefit from this; you actually can think like a scientist. Do hypothesis testing. I tried to layer in all of these things that we know from learning science. We know that people learn better and learn more like experts if they get to see the structure of the patterns that show up in multiple places, if they do a little bit of wayfinding through the code themselves, if they do this quizzing where they ask themselves to retrieve the answer for themselves.

What is super cool is you can get these learning benefits; you can get these outcomes from just 10 or 15 minutes out of your hour. Agentic code for 45 minutes and Learning Opportunities work for 15 minutes. It's really attainable for a lot of developers. I think as a sign of that, very unexpectedly to me, I have had like 2,500 people use it, maybe more, and people are using it in their engineering teams, and they're saying, "This was just this injection of thinking about learning with AI." I want to study that more. I think there's so much more we could do in that area.

Caer: That is so exciting. I had to go try that because I did not know about that skill at all.

Andrew: Me neither. That's cute. That's cute.

Cat: Oh, yes. Yes, you'll enjoy it. You'll like it a lot. Let me know if you like it.

Caer: Amazing. We'll like it. Andrew, I think you had a question still, right?

Andrew: Yes. Just a last final closing thing, because hopefully the listeners will be as excited as Caer and I are about having read the book. Obviously, I recommend anyway, people should go read the book. If people listen to this and they want to go off and do one thing, what chapter would you recommend? Maybe they start on Chapter 1, but is there a specific piece you'd be like, "Definitely pay attention when you get to this area"?

Cat: It depends on who you are. Can I give you a couple of answers depending on who you are?

Andrew: Yes. Perfect. This is good.

Cat: I think, okay, you're a junior person? Read the beginning. If you feel like, "I'm lost and drowning and trying to even understand what this industry's about," read Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, which are a pair. This is trying to explain, "Why do you feel so crappy in so many of these environments?"

Andrew: When you took on Fred Brooks and the 10x engineer, I'm like, "Where was that 20 years ago when I started my career?"

Cat: Right. Yes, exactly. Exactly. Understand the first thing you need to invest in is your own motivation engine; protect yourself; put your own oxygen mask on first; the book starts with that. I think if you're a mid-level person, I think the book follows this arc: go to Chapter 5, Coalitions or Conflict. How come we keep trying to come together as a team? Why does our psychology make us so biased against each other sometimes? What are the paths out of that?

Then I think leaders or systems-thinking-level people, the end of the book is really for you, although I try to make the point that's for everybody. Chapter 6, I titled it Becoming an Organization That Wants to Understand Itself, okay? I really think this is something that we need in software engineering. We need folks in influential positions to dive into what actually good evidence looks like and how to advocate for these practices.

Get beyond just saying, "I'm frustrated. I can't believe this doesn't happen." Get into the work of putting the pieces together to make your arguments winnable. That's what I end the book with.

Andrew: Yes, definitely. It's a big leadership moment, right? I get the impression that key people in many organizations could make this whole thing that's happening to the industry at the moment go one way or the other. I think that's super cool.

Cat: Yes, I think so. The time is now.

Andrew: We've got two things which I think are true, but Cat, you can tell me if this is true. One thing I know is true: you've published a book club guide because-

Cat: I do.

Andrew: -talking about this book with a bunch of people at an open space conference with the book club guide is what prompted me to ping you to come on this.

Cat: Aw, how nice.

Andrew: That's Creative Commons, right?

Cat: Yes.

Andrew: People can download that and load that, and I think we can put that in the links to the episode. Also, it says, but this might be an AI hallucination, "You'll join a book club for a short Q&A." Is that made up!?

Cat: That's true. No, no. Not a hallucination.

Andrew: There you go. I didn't know that. You can have Cat turn up at your thing as well. This is amazing.

Cat: Listen, I'm dangerously willing to go places and talk to people.

Andrew: This is the right time. This is amazing.

Cat: Yes, exactly. Yes. I was in Seattle, and I actually threw up a little spontaneous meetup, and I was like, "Listen, come to this little outdoor patio. If you have problems with your workplace, let's talk about it." I was like, "I don't know what's going to happen." A lot of people came, and we spent three hours talking about how to make change in their organizations. It was really, really lovely. I do like to throw myself out there.

Andrew: I think it's resonating because this is like Accelerate, the book from another doctor, came at a time and it hit things. Caer and I have talked about this. I think you've tapped into something with some excellent names. You frame everything, blah, blah, blah, but the things resonate. I bet that's why people are like, "Wait a second."

Cat: I appreciate that. People need stories; I do, too. Psychology is so complicated; our lives are so complicated; there's so many things we are trying to navigate, and storytelling is this way we make sense of the world. I'm glad you saw that in the book.

Caer: So true. It is the way to make sense of the world, and it's been a wonderful read. I admit I see more of my own experiences than I want to, but I'm sure a lot of us do. Having words to describe them has been so powerful.

Cat: I'm glad.

Caer: With that, is there anything else you want to tell our listeners before we go?

Cat: Oh my gosh. Well, maybe a good thing is I have a lot of content out there that is open, free, and has been invested in by the community, so please take a look at it if it can be helpful to you. For instance, the research studies that I talk about in the book are open access. They're up on preprint servers; they're available on my website, and I actually release the survey measures that we've developed, and we put a lot of time into them.

We've tested these across more than 12 industries, across thousands of people, across lots of demographics, and very, very careful to make sure we test against gender, race, and things that are often left out of big developer studies. I'm really, really proud of those measures. They are freely available also under that CC license, and so I actually made those available for developer experience teams.

If you want to say, "I want to advocate for, show the importance of these human factors," don't be afraid to use these measures or reach out. I'm also happy for people to use my research, quotes, whatever, in their own talks. We've got to all work on this together. Just a shout-out to the resources online for that.

Caer: Amazing. Well, thank you both so much for joining us today for the podcast.

Cat: Thank you. It was such a pleasure.

Andrew: It was amazing. Thank you.