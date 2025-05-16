Raising the bar through community, environment and gratitude

But while multiple networks exist and an ongoing program of activity runs year-round, we recognised that there's a tendency for narratives about mental health to lean into “self-care” as a solution. By no means problematic—we aren’t abandoning it, rather adding to it—self-care can go a long way to support and improve mental health. At its most basic level, self-care means self-awareness, recognizing when you're struggling often being the first step. It also means setting boundaries, practicing self-compassion and looking after yourself in terms of sleep and time out. But, by definition, it places the burden on the individual, often when they need support the most.

Evolving our approach, and working with our mental health first aiders, we’ve placed new emphasis on “team-care,” recognizing the importance of team dynamics on mental health in the workplace. Team-care means checking in with each other and building empathetic rituals that make space for people to share, comfortably and if they choose to, what they have going on in their lives. By adding team-care to the mix, there are more avenues for people to pursue help in a way that works for them.

As part of our inclusion calendar, Thoughtworks runs a focused mental health month each October. In 2024, the DEI team hosted a number of workshops on team-care, exploring why self-care alone isn’t sufficient, and how and why mental health should be a team effort. These were supported by a series of curated blogs. Gathered under the banner #ClientLife, the blogs provide bite-size explanations of what team-care looks like, helping everyone feel equipped to handle difficult moments and support each other.