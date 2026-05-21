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Charity Box: Empowering impact

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Charity Box is China's first impact-driven charity evaluator that identifies and advocates for effective charities. It launched the 1% Pledge to make effective altruism easy: an efficient and confident way to donate a manageable proportion of your income to charities that have been thoroughly reviewed and researched. 

 

While the premise is simple, the roadblocks were cumbersome. Within a short space of time, Charity Box leaders found that complex digital interfaces became the "last mile" hurdle that prevented a spark of kindness from turning into lasting action.

 

Digital transformation: From friction to flow

 

Recognizing the need to boost conversion rates, Charity Box asked Thoughtworks to step in as a strategic technology partner. Our mission was not merely to deliver code, but to build a bridge of trust between donors and causes.

 

We completed a thorough “digital surgery” on the Charity Box user journey, combining deep-dive business analysis and collaborative design. Our starting point was the WeChat Mini-program, where we:

 

  • Reviewed the development plans and pivoted quickly to address specific pain points in the donation journey.

     

  • Transformed complex forms into an intuitive, seamless user experience.

     

Since the launch, the new version has successfully processed transactions for over 500 donors, facilitating a total collection of approximately 420,000 RMB in donations.

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.