Charity Box: Empowering impact

Charity Box is China's first impact-driven charity evaluator that identifies and advocates for effective charities. It launched the 1% Pledge to make effective altruism easy: an efficient and confident way to donate a manageable proportion of your income to charities that have been thoroughly reviewed and researched.
While the premise is simple, the roadblocks were cumbersome. Within a short space of time, Charity Box leaders found that complex digital interfaces became the "last mile" hurdle that prevented a spark of kindness from turning into lasting action.
Digital transformation: From friction to flow
Recognizing the need to boost conversion rates, Charity Box asked Thoughtworks to step in as a strategic technology partner. Our mission was not merely to deliver code, but to build a bridge of trust between donors and causes.
We completed a thorough “digital surgery” on the Charity Box user journey, combining deep-dive business analysis and collaborative design. Our starting point was the WeChat Mini-program, where we:
Reviewed the development plans and pivoted quickly to address specific pain points in the donation journey.
Transformed complex forms into an intuitive, seamless user experience.
Since the launch, the new version has successfully processed transactions for over 500 donors, facilitating a total collection of approximately 420,000 RMB in donations.