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Charity Box: Empowering impact

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Charity Box is China's first impact-driven charity evaluator that identifies and advocates for effective charities. It launched the 1% Pledge to make effective altruism easy: an efficient and confident way to donate a manageable proportion of your income to charities that have been thoroughly reviewed and researched. 

 

While the premise is simple, the roadblocks were cumbersome. Within a short space of time, Charity Box leaders found that complex digital interfaces became the "last mile" hurdle that prevented a spark of kindness from turning into lasting action.

 

Digital transformation: From friction to flow

 

Recognizing the need to boost conversion rates, Charity Box asked Thoughtworks to step in as a strategic technology partner. Our mission was not merely to deliver code, but to build a bridge of trust between donors and causes.

 

We completed a thorough “digital surgery” on the Charity Box user journey, combining deep-dive business analysis and collaborative design. Our starting point was the WeChat Mini-program, where we:

 

  • Reviewed the development plans and pivoted quickly to address specific pain points in the donation journey.

     

  • Transformed complex forms into an intuitive, seamless user experience.

     

Since the launch, the new version has successfully processed transactions for over 500 donors, facilitating a total collection of approximately 420,000 RMB in donations.

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