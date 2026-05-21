Charity Box: Empowering impact

Charity Box is China's first impact-driven charity evaluator that identifies and advocates for effective charities. It launched the 1% Pledge to make effective altruism easy: an efficient and confident way to donate a manageable proportion of your income to charities that have been thoroughly reviewed and researched.

While the premise is simple, the roadblocks were cumbersome. Within a short space of time, Charity Box leaders found that complex digital interfaces became the "last mile" hurdle that prevented a spark of kindness from turning into lasting action.