Opening doors to tech in Brazil

In 2024, the Aceleradora Inclusiva evolved further by incorporating Thoughtworks Brazil’s Inclua program. Inclua focused on supporting the hiring and inclusion of people with disabilities in the tech industry, helping them learn programming, gain market-ready skills and participate in recruitment processes for software development roles within Thoughtworks.



The Aceleradora Inclusiva now encompasses the core of Inclua’s mission, amplifying its impact. The combined program offers full-stack training, mentorship, psychological and social support, a monthly stipend and hands-on experience with industry professionals. It goes beyond technical skills; fostering community, self-advocacy and addressing key issues like accessibility, economic justice and social equity.