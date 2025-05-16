Opening doors to tech in Brazil

People with disabilities have long faced significant barriers to entering the tech industry, from accessibility challenges to lack of opportunities. To address this, Thoughtworks Brazil launched the Aceleradora Inclusiva (Inclusive Accelerator), an initiative designed to break down those barriers. The program offers full-stack training, mentorship and holistic support, empowering individuals with disabilities to build successful careers in tech and drive lasting change in the industry.
Aceleradora Inclusiva, created in 2011 in partnership with the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) and Globo, initially began as a spinoff of the Agile Accelerator. While the Agile Accelerator trains youth from socially vulnerable backgrounds in software development and agile methodologies, the Inclusiva version was specifically designed to create pathways into tech for people with disabilities.
In 2024, the Aceleradora Inclusiva evolved further by incorporating Thoughtworks Brazil’s Inclua program. Inclua focused on supporting the hiring and inclusion of people with disabilities in the tech industry, helping them learn programming, gain market-ready skills and participate in recruitment processes for software development roles within Thoughtworks.
The Aceleradora Inclusiva now encompasses the core of Inclua’s mission, amplifying its impact. The combined program offers full-stack training, mentorship, psychological and social support, a monthly stipend and hands-on experience with industry professionals. It goes beyond technical skills; fostering community, self-advocacy and addressing key issues like accessibility, economic justice and social equity.
The program’s strength lies in its holistic approach, removing financial and physical barriers while providing tailored training and support. Many participants entered with no prior industry experience but left with the knowledge, networks and confidence to pursue meaningful careers in tech.
The first cohort focused on individuals with physical disabilities and reduced mobility graduated in January 2025. Seventeen participants completed the program, with diverse representation from across Brazil: 2% from the North, 21% from the Northeast, 24% from the Southeast and 53% from the South. Racially and ethnically, 2% identified as Indigenous, 49% as Black or mixed-race, and 49% as white, highlighting the program’s broad reach and commitment to diversity.
Meanwhile, the Aceleradora Ágil, which continues to train youth from socially vulnerable backgrounds, has supported over 200 students to date, with women representing around 30% of each cohort.
Through programs like these, Thoughtworks is committed to generating positive social impact and promoting greater inclusion within the tech industry. These initiatives reflect the company's broader goal of breaking down barriers and creating accessible pathways for all, ensuring that the journey into tech is open to everyone, regardless of background or ability.