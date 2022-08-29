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Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Thoughtworks to Present at Upcoming Conferences

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August 29, 2022  - Chicago

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in three investor conferences in September 2022.

 

Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:

 

Wolfe Research

2nd Annual TMT Conference

San Francisco

Wednesday, September 7

Investor meetings only

 

Citi

2022 Global Technology Conference

New York

Friday, September 9

Fireside at 9:45-10:25 a.m. ET

 

Piper Sandler

Growth Frontiers Conference

Nashville

Tuesday, September 13

Fireside at 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. CDT

 

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com/

 

Supporting resources

 

Disclosure information

Thoughtworks uses and intends to use the investor relations section of our website https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

 

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About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

 

Investor relations

investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

 

Media relations

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations 

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568



Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.