Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in three investor conferences in September 2022.
Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:
Wolfe Research
2nd Annual TMT Conference
San Francisco
Wednesday, September 7
Investor meetings only
Citi
2022 Global Technology Conference
New York
Friday, September 9
Fireside at 9:45-10:25 a.m. ET
Piper Sandler
Growth Frontiers Conference
Nashville
Tuesday, September 13
Fireside at 4:30 - 5:00 p.m. CDT
Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com/
Disclosure information
Thoughtworks uses and intends to use the investor relations section of our website https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.
