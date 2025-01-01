Ready to chat about your data strategy?

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Unlocking the full value

of Data as a Product with

Microsoft Fabric and Purview

In September 2025, Thoughtworks and Microsoft launched the joint whitepaper, "Unlocking the full value of Data as a Product with Microsoft Fabric and Purview." Now, we're going beyond the page to bring these concepts to life.

 

This webinar is designed to dive deeper into the practical implementation of a Data as a Product strategy. Building on the whitepaper's foundation, the session will focus on moving from theory to execution.

 

The webinar explores:

  • Practical application: How to design data products around clear business outcomes and accelerate their development.

  • Platform in action: Which capabilities in Microsoft Fabric and Purview are critical for success.

  • Effective stewardship: Proven approaches for separating platform and product responsibilities to ensure long-term value.

     

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.